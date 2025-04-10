Forget burpees — strengthen your whole body in 20 minutes with this low-impact workout

It’s not always easy to find the motivation to do a workout, but what if I told you that you could strengthen your whole body without ever having to stand up?

This 20-minute ‘lazy’ workout from fitness trainer Maddie Lymburner, who goes by MadFit on YouTube, is designed so you can do the whole thing without standing up or using any equipment, with every exercise being a floor-based move.

That means it’s well worth rolling out one of the best yoga mats, but otherwise you don’t need any kit, and the lack of standing or jumping moves means that the workout is very easy on your joints.

Watch MadFit’s 20-minute full-body workout

20 MIN LAZY GIRL FULL BODY WORKOUT - No Jumping, Low Impact, Laying Down - YouTube Watch On

You do 20 exercises during the session, working for 45 seconds and then resting for 15 seconds with each.

Lymburner does the workout with you, demonstrating each move and giving advice and motivation throughout — make sure you can see your screen from your lying position to check your form against hers.

While this workout is mostly focused on your core, with moves like planks, crunches and leg raises, there are also exercises that target your upper body and legs, along with your glutes.

Since this is a ‘lazy’ workout, the pace is kept slow and controlled throughout. Don’t rush to cram in as many reps as you can in the 45 seconds; instead focus on form and engaging the right muscles with deliberate movements.

Low impact, big results

Low-impact workouts like this are great for those worried about putting too much stress on their joints, or even just making a lot of noise — this is the kind of workout I’d slip in while my kids are napping, and it’s a good pick if you’re worried about neighbors hearing you jumping about.

It’s also a session I’d do as a runner — not only does it improve core strength and endurance, it doesn’t add to the impact on my joints already created by regular runs.

This is a great workout for a day when the thought of leaping around is off-putting, but for a well-rounded training routine it’s good to also do sessions that are higher-intensity.

You don’t need any kit for this though, as this 15-minute full-body workout shows, since it’s done just using bodyweight exercises.

If you’re ready to run, this simple but effective three-move full-body workout is another great bodyweight session, but you’ll need room for a 400m run, so it’s best done outside or in a gym by a treadmill.