3 moves, no weights — try this 15-minute bodyweight workout to strengthen your entire body and boost your metabolism

Three beginner-friendly bodyweight exercises and a 15-minute workout can help boost your overall activity levels and strengthen your body. Find some space, roll out one of the best yoga mats and hit play on one of your favorite workout playlists to get you motivated.

This routine can be incorporated into your daily routine and scaled to suit any ability. You don’t need weights, although you can use them if you wish; if you do choose to load up, be warned this workout uses repetition to build intensity, so opt for medium-heavy weights that allow you to finish rep counts above 10.

Here’s the bodyweight workout in full and how to tackle it.

Is 15 minutes of exercise enough?

Define “enough.”

Well, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends roughly 150 to 300 minutes of "moderate" aerobic activity per week and to include muscle-strengthening activities like resistance training where possible. But that doesn’t mean you need to shoehorn hours of high intensity workouts into your routine.

The key to getting results from your exercise routine is consistency — building the habit of exercising on a consistent basis over the days, weeks, months and years.

Say you hit six workouts per week for three weeks in a row, then take the next few weeks off; I would choose two to four workouts per week most weeks if it meant I could stick to it and maintain my progress. Your sweet spot is unique to you and the activities you enjoy.

If you find it difficult to find the time, exercise snacking throughout the week is a brilliant way to build up activity levels without overcommitting to time you may not have. Another way to look at it is a concept called NEAT — Non Exercise Activity Thermogenesis.

This accounts for how much energy you expend outside of dedicated workouts, like hitting your steps by standing and walking more, gardening, or even playing with the kids. Any activity you can accumulate is worth doing.

If I’m ever short on time, 15 to 20-minute workouts are a Godsend and allow me to sweat off the day, boost mood and metabolism (at the same time) and get my body moving after a static day spent at my desk.

So: Is 15 minutes worth it? Yes.

What is the 3-move bodyweight workout?

AMRAP (as many rounds as possible):

20 sit-ups

40 air squats

400-meter run

I did say roll out your exercise mat, but if you’ve got somewhere you can run as well, even better. I recommend a shuttle run (place two cones opposite each other and run between them), or you could hit the treadmill or run around your block. Measuring out cones is easiest and can be done roughly in steps, but you can also use one of the best fitness trackers to ensure accuracy, wherever you happen to be.

Start with 20 sit-ups (here’s how to do sit-ups), move to 40 air squats (here’s how to squat properly) and finally, complete the 400-meter run. Rinse and repeat as many times as you can for 15 minutes. You could also increase the time cap for a lengthier workout.

Sit-ups can be performed butterfly with the soles of your feet together and knees wide or with knees bent and feet placed down on your mat. Whichever option you choose, your hands must touch the mat behind you, then your toes in front of you, for any rep to count. For an extra challenge, place both hands behind your head "prisoner" style.

Air squats are perfect for beginners, but if you’re not using weights and still need a bit more intensity, try prisoner squats (hands behind your head), overhead squats (arms raised overhead), or jump squats.

Finally, beginners are looking at just over 90 seconds to two minutes to complete the run. More seasoned runners are looking at around 60 seconds, depending on experience, you may even hit sub 60. If you can time your run, try to maintain consistency or get faster each round. I highly recommend a pair of the best running shoes or cross training shoes to aid your efforts.

