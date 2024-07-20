Samsung says to keep magnets away from your Galaxy Ring

After months of rumors and speculation, Samsung finally made the Galaxy Ring official at its recent Unpacked event. While the overall impressions have been positive, a Samsung support page titled Samsung Galaxy Ring materials and wearing precautions reveals that you should keep the smart ring away from magnets if you want accurate step-counting.

First spotted by SamMobile, the support page says that "certain features, like step counting, may not work properly if you're holding a magnet or a magnetic object in the hand wearing the ring."

This isn't too surprising, as magnets are known to play havoc with all kinds of technology. Still, it's something to keep in mind if you decide to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Ring, which is already shaping up to be one of the best fitness trackers on the market.

Some other notes from Samsung's wearing precautions page say not to wear the fitness tracker on a finger next to other metal rings. Samsung listed this under the "How to prevent scratches while using the Galaxy Ring" section, so we have to assume that's just a reminder that metal can scratch.

Like any piece of jewelry, Samsung also pointed out that you should stop wearing the Galaxy Ring immediately if any skin irritation occurs and consult a health professional to ensure nothing serious is wrong.

And while on the topic of injuries, the support page also says, "Don't wear your Ring during exercises that use machines, especially those that involve gripping a hard bar-like object such as weights, dumbbells, or iron bars, as this could cause hand injuries."

Most of these warnings seem like common sense, but the warnings about lifting weights and magnets are definitely worth noting before you start watering your new Galaxy Ring everywhere you go.

