Oura responds to Galaxy Ring: 'We continue to focus on building value for our members and delivering the best personal health companion'

Oura doesn't plan to come in second place

Oura Ring vs. Galaxy Ring
(Image credit: Future)

Oura has released a statement about the recently announced Galaxy Ring, stating that it is encouraged by growing market awareness but has no plans of slowing down.

During the recent Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung launched its new Galaxy Ring wearable. The company's first foray into the smart ring market. While this might be the first for Samsung, it will have to compete with Oura, which is one of the titans of the smart ring market. Oura recently spoke to Android Authority about Samsung's latest release and what it means for the company.  

In the statement, Oura reportedly said, “We’re encouraged by the growing awareness of smart rings as more people recognize the unique benefits of its form factor." The company continued, "We’ve been at this for over a decade, serving both Android and iOS users, and have built upon our foundation in sleep-and-recovery tracking into expanded categories like women’s health, heart health, and stress & resilience."

Finally, Oura listed some of the company's recent achievements, "Oura Ring provides 50+ health-and-wellness metrics and insights, and in 2024 alone, we’ve shipped 14 new features. We’re not slowing down; we continue to focus on building value for our members and delivering the best personal health companion.”

Oura Ring Generation 3.

(Image credit: Future)

Despite its achievements, there is one area where Oura will have some difficulty competing. Samsung has clarified that the Galaxy Ring will not require a subscription for any of its services. Oura locks certain features on the Oura Ring Gen 3 behind a paywall, with users only having access to battery life, app settings and three daily Oura scores unless they pay.

Outside of pricing, the Galaxy Ring offers several features that help to separate it from the competition. For instance, the Galaxy Ring includes an AI-backed Energy Score, which we have seen in the Galaxy Watch. It rates your body's overall state based on several factors. The ring can then use another AI-backed feature, Well Tips, to analyze your Energy Score and other health indicators to serve personalized advice on everything from activity to nutrition.

Competition is one of the most essential ingredients in innovation, and the release of the Galaxy Ring could help push Oura to even further heights. Watching these two companies compete will be interesting, and it will only get better if the Apple Ring ever sees the light of day.

Samsung announced a lot of fantastic new tech during its latest show, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Check out our full Galaxy Unpacked breakdown to see everything that was announced. 

