I drove the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for a week — and I didn't expect such a feature-packed car for under $30k

I’m on a hybrid kick so far starting off the year, which isn’t to say that you should forget about EVs entirely. This time I’m testing out one of the most affordable hybrid cars you can get today, the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, which has a starting price tag of $25,350 and has an absurd EPA-estimate 54 mpg combined fuel economy.

I’ve been driving the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid in the Limited trim, which jumps up to $29,700, but it still has a combined economy rating of 50 mpg. Given the impressive performances and value propositions of previous hybrids I’ve tested, the Honda Civic Hybrid, the Elantra Hybrid needs to somehow show me it’s the better option.

I spent a week driving the Elantra Hybrid and I didn’t think that a compact sedan such as this could ever feel this premium for under $30k, but it does.

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited Quick Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited Engine 1.6L GDI 4-cylinder hybrid Fuel Economy 49 mpg city / 52 mpg highway / 50 mpg combined Fuel Tank Capacity 11 gallons Horsepower 104 hp Wheels 17-inches MSRP $29,700

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited: Testing summary

Let me get straight to the point: I drove a total of 182.1 miles in my week’s worth of testing the 2025 Hyundai Elantra, resulting in an average fuel economy of 39.8 mpg. That’s well below the 50 mpg it’s rated for, as well as coming short to the 50.8 mpg I got with last year’s 2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid.

But to be fair, I drove that in the summertime. Cold weather has a significant impact on a vehicle’s fuel economy, which could be the main reason why I got a lower fuel economy — and more so when I drove it in eco mode for most of the time. On the flip side, it’s better than the 36.7 mpg and 36.2 mpg I averaged with the Honda Civic Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid respectively.

With a full gas tank, it was showing me a range of 490 miles, which is staggering and far more than what the most efficient EVs I’ve tested could get — like the Lucid Air Pure. This would calculate to an average of 44.5 mpg based on its 11-gallon fuel tank, which is still respectable by today’s standards. In my long distance driving test, the Elantra Hybrid achieved an average economy of 48.6 mpg driving a total of 35.4 miles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Total miles driven 182.1 miles Row 0 - Cell 2 Average fuel economy 39.8 mpg Row 1 - Cell 2 Best long distance fuel economy 48.6 mpg Row 2 - Cell 2 Best short range fuel economy 50 mpg Row 3 - Cell 2

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited: What I Like

Affordable cost

This one’s a no-brainer because in an era where the average cost of an EV amounts to about $55,544 according to Kelly Blue Book, the $25,350 starting cost of the Elantra Hybrid’s base trim is a fraction of that. Even with the Limited trim’s slightly higher $29,700 cost, you’re still getting an incredible amount of savings over most EVs.

It also will save you more money in the long run with fuel costs thanks to its better efficiency compared to your standard gas-powered sedan that gets about 30 mpg fuel economy. I asked Google Gemini to calculate the fuel cost for the Elantra Hybrid if it were driven 1,000 miles per month for 10 years, while factoring inflation — which came out to $9,801.99. In contrast, a car with 30 mpg fuel economy would cost $16,336.65.

Premium leatherette trimmed seats

I didn’t think that entry-level models were treated to premium interior spaces, but the Elantra Hybrid surprises me in more ways than one. For starters, the H-Tex leatherette trimmed seats give the interior a luxurious look and feel. They’re a little on the firm side, but the material does make it more resilient to accidental spills.

I also like that it features a powered driver’s seat with lumbar support, plus I find it convenient that there are two memory seat options — so that I can have my own settings, while the other could be for my partner.

Deep trunk space

Trunk spaces are often overlooked, but it’s rare for a compact sedan to have a deeper, more spacious one than some crossovers I’ve tried. The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is one of them, which manages to easily fit the entirety of my Jackrabbit OG2 bike — whereas on the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV, I was forced to move down the rear seats in order to sufficiently stow it away in the trunk.

Surprisingly smooth acceleration

Although its 104 hp performance is one of the weakest I’ve experienced in any car I’ve tested over the last year, the 1.6L GDI 4-cylinder hybrid engine still makes for a smooth driving experience getting up to cruising speed. In other PHEVs I’ve driven, like the Kia Niro PHEV, acceleration is often sluggish in gas-power mode.

However, the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited offers quick gear shifting climbing up to 45 mph. Switching to sport mode amps the acceleration by a little bit more, but I still found eco mode to be just as smooth.

Minimalist cluster display

One thing I like about Hyundai’s interface is that I can switch the cluster display to appear much more simplified. I’m not bombarded by a ton of icons, numbers, or other settings for me to look at or try to remember what they are while driving. This simplified interface is something that Toyota needs to look at because its interface is notoriously overwhelming to look at.

There's also the real-time fuel economy gauge in the bottom that indicates to me when the car's being powered by the battery, which I find helpful in keeping me more mindful about being gentle with my driving.

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited: What I Don't Like

Wired Android Auto and CarPlay

Nothing annoys me more than when cars don’t offer support for wireless Android Auto or CarPlay, so I’m forced to use a USB cable to access these services on my phone. I guess it could be worse and not support it at all.

It’s an inconvenience because I have to remember to connect my phone before I start driving, whereas with wireless support, it seamlessly starts and I can access it from the main touchscreen display.

Unusable side panel

I saw the same thing with last year’s model, so I was a little annoyed that Hyundai has chosen not to do anything with the side panel on the driver’s side. It’s still dead space that serves no function.

I know that in other cars in its lineup, this section is used for a fingerprint sensor to turn on the vehicle — but it’s just empty space here. Hyundai could’ve added magnets, or something to make it function as a phone holder, but nope.

So-so design

There’s something strange about the Elantra Hybrid’s design. Depending on the angle you look at it, the Elantra’s design can look futuristic — like its aggressive front grill. From another angle, like the back, it looks bulky with its huge bumper and uninspiring angles. In fact, the design looks identical to last year’s model, so I’m hoping for a facelift with the next one.

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited: Bottom Line

Budget-minded car shoppers need to keep the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid in mind as it combines a fuel-efficient performance with a well-equipped interior space. I can’t stress enough about the cost of this hybrid car, especially when it offers one of the best fuel economies in a hybrid car I’ve tested so far this year.

With the Limited trim, there’s a fair amount of premium features that make its sub-$30k cost impressively attractive. Wireless charging for your phone, premium Bose speakers, and adaptive cruise control are just a few additional perks that make the extra cost worthwhile. It’s not the prettiest on the outside, but it sure does make up for it on the inside.