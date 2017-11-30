Verizon Is Bringing 5G to Five Cities in 2018

If you're hoping to take advantage of ultra-fast wireless 5G networks, your first chance might come next year.







In a statement on Thursday (Nov. 30), Verizon announced that it will be bringing its first application of 5G wireless connectivity to up to five markets in 2018. Verizon said that it will make 5G wireless residential broadband available initially in Sacramento, Calif. in the second half of 2018, and will roll it out to at least two other markets by the end of the year. The company didn't name those subsequent markets.



Verizon is in a battle for 5G dominance with other wireless carriers. And like those providers, including AT&T and T-Mobile, the company has been testing 5G connectivity across the U.S. Verizon says that it has conducted trials on 5G across 11 markets this year. That was enough for Big Red to realize it could roll out the service in its first iteration to customers next year. The carrier will be using new technology powered by "millimeter-wave spectrum."

AT&T has also said that it wants to start rolling out a first iteration of 5G next year. The companies are both working feverishly to get their networks up and signing on customers.



When 5G is officially available, the service will deliver ultra-fast speeds that might exceed those you'd get from traditional copper or fiber connections. It'll also dramatically reduce latency and increase bandwidth, allowing more smart devices to come online. Chief among those smart devices are autonomous vehicles.

For its part, Verizon is keeping quite a bit about its 5G network and rollout close to the vest. In a statement, the company failed to reveal network speeds, and would only say that the speeds it'll deliver will be "unprecedented."



Verizon also said that it would announce the final four markets that could get 5G next year "at a later date."