These Top Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Now Just $45

Even if you're not familiar with the TaoTronics brand, today's Amazon deal is simply too good to skip.

The online retailer is offering the top-rated TaoTronics Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (TT-BH040) for $44.99. (Click the orange coupon box underneath the price to save an extra $10). That's the best price we've ever seen for these budget 'phones, which in the past have sold for as much as $70.

We went hands on with the TaoTronics BH040 and found them to be the best sub-$100 pair of wireless headphones on the market. Despite their price, they effectively block out distant and nearby sounds. They also offer punchy bass and recognizable mids.

The headphones are on the bulky side and friends noted that our voice sounded distant during hands-free calls. Otherwise, they're a solid bet at $54.99 and and an absolute must at their current sale price of $44.99.