More Galaxy S8 Features Leaked: Here's What to Expect

New features expected from Samsung's widely-anticipated Galaxy S8 phone have been leaked, and some of them might just be enough to woo shoppers away from the iPhone or from Android phones made by HTC, LG and others.

(Image credit: This Galaxy S8 Photo shows the edge-to-edge display and back fingerprint sensor. Credit: Slashleaks)



The Galaxy S8 will reportedly come with a 5.8 inch display, slightly larger that the S7's 5.5 inch display, according to a leaked specs sheet obtained by Slashleaks, a site that publishes the latest rumors about computers, tablets, smartphones, wearables and other electronics.

As Tom's Guide previously reported, the Galaxy S8 is expected to have an edge-to-edge display virtually eliminating what's currently a thin frame around the S7's touch screen, and its fingerprint sensor will be on the back of the device instead of the home button.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S7, the S8 is expected to sport a 12-megapixel main camera, a 8-MP selfie camera and have an IP87 water and dust resistance rating, which means it could handle being under 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, according to the leaked specs.

Lining up with other Galaxy S8 rumors, Samsung's flagship is expected to sport 64 GB of internal memory, expandable with a microSD card, and 4 GB of RAM. And like the S7, the S8 is expected to work with Samsung's wireless charging pad. Samsung Pay will also a feature that lets users pay for purchases at cash registers equipped to use the service, which requires just a wave of the hand over a credit card reader and authentication with your fingerprint.



One big addition to the Samsung's new flagship phone will be iris scanning unlock the device, an impressive added layer of security featured on the Galaxy Note 7 phablet. It was impressive, until numerous Note 7 fire and explosion reports surfaced, prompting a massive recall.

Plus, the Galaxy S8 can be further secured and monitored using Samsung's Knox technology for business users, preventing hackers from getting a hold of sensitive data stored on the phones and giving companies administrative privileges to their employees' work phones.



Despite the Galaxy Note 7 safety concerns, following numerous reports of battery fires and explosions leading to a recall of nearly 2 million of the devices, Samsung is still the #1 smartphone vendor, selling more than 20 percent of all smartphones worldwide last year, according to research firm IDC.



Samsung hasn't said when it will release the new phone, though reports have the company unveiling it during a late March press event. The Galaxy S8 isn't expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress.