Galaxy S10 Could Have a Crazy 48-Megapixel Camera

Samsung's next flagship smartphone could ship with a major camera upgrade, if a recent Samsung announcement is any indication.

The Korean tech giant on Tuesday (Oct. 30) announced two new 0.8-micrometer pixel image sensors. The first, called the GM1, offers a 48-megapixel sensor. The other, called the GD1, has a 32-megapixel sensor.

And although Samsung stopped short of saying which devices might get the new image sensors, the company said that it will begin mass production on them in the fourth quarter of this year. It also hinted that the sensors would be designed for the "latest flagships."

In a statement, Samsung said that it believes "cameras are becoming a key distinguishing feature in today's mobile devices." The problem, however, is that companies need to find a way to "fit multiple cameras into the sleek designs of their latest flagships."

Samsung's new image sensors, however, are much smaller than their predecessors. And according to the company, the new sensors will provide for "great design flexibility" by not taking up as much room in the case. Better yet, Samsung said, the sensors could usher in an era in which smartphone makers can "maximize space utilization in slim, bezel-less smartphones."

Of course, Samsung didn't say in the statement that the new image sensors will be coming to the Galaxy S10. But the company has used the other divisions within its business to build components that make their way to its smartphones first. And considering the image sensors will be ready to enter mass production in the fourth quarter, that coincides with the timing on Samsung's expected mass production of the Galaxy S10 to get it ready in time for a launch in early 2019.

We haven't heard many specifics on what kind of camera Samsung might offer in the Galaxy S10, but all signs are pointing to a major refresh that could include a new design, a far more powerful Snapdragon processor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. And now, if its latest announcement is any indication, the Galaxy S10 might also offer a high-powered camera.