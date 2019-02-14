Here Are the Full Specs for Samsung's Budget Galaxy A Series

Samsung's Galaxy S10 is the most sought-after device from the company right now, but it's not the only new handset the company has up its sleeve. MySmartPrice has published an image of what appear to be all the specs Samsung has planned for its A series.

The leak, which was published on Thursday (Feb. 14) highlights the expected features in Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A10, Galaxy S30, and Galaxy A50. Not surprisingly, the A series of devices won't be as powerful as the S10 series, but still might offer compelling features for folks that are looking for something a bit more appealing in the midrange.

The Galaxy A10, according to the leak, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, will come with a glossy plastic design and a 6.2-inch HD+ screen. It'll use Samsung's Infinity-V screen, which has a notch in the middle to house its 5-megapixel front-facing camera. On the rear, you'll find a single 13-megapixel shooter. The device also comes with a midrange octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM to complement its 32GB of storage.

Moving up a bit, the Galaxy A30 comes with 3D glossy plastic design and a 6.4-inch full-HD+ resolution. It comes with the Infinity-U, which is a slight bump up from the Infinity-V, but still has a notch. The front-facing camera has a 16-megapixel lens and the dual rear cameras offer 16- and 5-megapixel shooters. It'll ship with your choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and the option of 32GB or 64GB of storage. Unlike the Galaxy A10, it'll offer fast charging and have a rear fingerprint sensor.

Rounding it out with the Galaxy A50, Samsung is planning to deliver a 3D glossy plastic design and the same 6.4-inch Infinity-U screen as the Galaxy A30. It'll bump its front camera to 25 megapixels and deliver three rear cameras with 25-, 5-, and 8-megapixel sensors. You'll be able to get a 4GB version with 64GB or a 6GB option with 128GB of storage. It'll offer an on-screen fingerprint sensor instead of the rear sensor you'd get in the Galaxy A30.

All of the handsets in the roundup come with 4,000mAH batteries, which should allow for plenty of battery life.

For now, we don't know much else about the Galaxy A series and when it might launch. But given the breakdown in specs above, it might ship sooner than later.