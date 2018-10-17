How to Pre-Order Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

The smartphone landscape is undergoing a radical makeover as Google's newest flagships — the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL — enter the market. Priced at $799 and $899, respectively, the new phones pack larger screens, better cameras, and higher price tags than their predecessors.

The Pixel 3 (up $150) sports a 5.5-inch display (up from 5 inches), whereas the Pixel 3 XL (up $50) boasts a 6.3-inch display (up from 6 inches).

Google's new Pixels will hit stores on October 18. Here's how you can be first in line to get them.

Google Store

For the third consecutive year, Google's new Pixels are only available via the Google Store and exclusively on Verizon. Currently, the Google Store is offering these Pixel 3 models:

Pixel 3 (64GB) for $799 ($33.29/month for 24 months)

($33.29/month for 24 months) Pixel 3 (128GB) for $899 ($37.46/month for 24 months)

($37.46/month for 24 months) Pixel 3 XL (64GB) for $899 ($37.46/month for 24 months)

($37.46/month for 24 months) Pixel 3 XL (128GB) for $999 ($41.63/month for 24 months)

If you want to save a few bucks, Google is offering up to $400 when you trade in your old smartphone. Eligible phones include handhelds from Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola, and Google. If you trade in a current-gen phone, such as the iPhone X, Google will give you up to $550. The only caveat is that you'll have to buy your new Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL at full price. Google will refund your credit card after it receives and evaluates your old phone.

MORE: Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Unveiled, and It's All About the Cameras

Verizon

Verizon is once again the only mainstream carrier offering Google's newest phones, and while it's selling the Pixel 3 at list price, Pixel 3 XL fans take note: Verizon is charging $929.99 for the 64GB Pixel 3 XL and $1,029.99 for the 128GB Pixel 3 XL. In both cases, that's $30 more than Google's direct price. On the plus side, if you buy two Pixel 3s and activate a new line of service, your second Pixel is free.

Pixel 3 (64GB) for $799.99 ($33.33/month for 24 months)

($33.33/month for 24 months) Pixel 3 (128GB) for $899.99 ($37.49/month for 24 months)

($37.49/month for 24 months) Pixel 3 XL (64GB) for $929.99 ($38.74/month for 24 months)

($38.74/month for 24 months) Pixel 3 XL (128GB) for $1,029.99 ($42.91/month for 24 months)

Project Fi

Google's new phones are available via Google's Project Fi mobile service. Project Fi's upfront and monthly pricing are similar to the Google Store's price plan. However, for a limited time, if you purchase two Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XLs and add a member to a new or existing group plan, Google will give you a $799 Fi service credit. That's the best deal you can get at the moment. Otherwise, pricing is as follows:

Pixel 3 (64GB) for $799 ($33.29/month for 24 months)

($33.29/month for 24 months) Pixel 3 (128GB) for $899 ($37.46/month for 24 months)

($37.46/month for 24 months) Pixel 3 XL (64GB) for $899 ($37.46/month for 24 months)

($37.46/month for 24 months) Pixel 3 XL (128GB) for $999 ($41.63/month for 24 months)

Target

Target isn't taking pre-order per se, but starting Oct. 18 the retailer will bundle a free $150 Target gift card when you purchase a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL and activate it via Verizon. It's the best Pixel 3 deal of the moment.