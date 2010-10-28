Desk Lamp Fashioned from Old Pipes

Some things just don't warrant recycling. Old metal pipes come to mind. Sure, they can get melted down for scrap, but that's a bit too much effort just to minimize landfill space. One artist has come up with a solution: fashion the pipes into something else entirely. In this case, he used them to bring a little light into this world.

The lamp pictured here is a part of a series of light fixtures constructed entirely out of old metal pipe. The use of indoor plumbing gives it a rather unique industrial look. Sadly, aside from these marvelous looking pictures, there's little else to tell. The artist hasn't put up any of these creations for purchase. Hopefully we can get more information down the (what else?) pipeline.

[source the Chive via Tech E blog]