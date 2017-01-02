CES 2017 Preview: 7 Tech Trends We're Excited About

Tech trends to watch at CES

CES 2017 is here, and it promises a new wave of exciting tech products that we'll likely be talking about all year. This year's event will have a major focus on smart home gadgets that are evolving to become our personal assistants, and will mark the debut of some exciting new players in the connected-car race. And now that the major virtual-reality headsets have had a year to mature, expect a whole new level of immersive VR content to go along with mixed-reality announcements.

You can expect compelling new phones, laptops and 2-in-1s, too. In fact, our exclusive review of Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 is already live. We'll be all over this year's event, with a dozen writers and editors bringing you all the latest news, hands-on impressions and videos from Las Vegas. From smartphones and wearables to drool-worthy TVs, here's what to look forward to at CES 2017. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)