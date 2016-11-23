The Best and Worst Thanksgiving Movies

Thanksgiving is very much a neglected holiday for movies. Turkey day is not as scary as Halloween (depending on who's coming over for dinner) nor as maudlin as Christmas (ditto). It's admittedly not easy to make a film about a holiday whose defining feature should be a low-key dinner with family and friends. Still, if you're looking for something to watch while you digest your feast, here are a few movies that capture the spirit of Thanksgiving — and a few that miss the mark completely.