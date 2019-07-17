11 Cheap Bluetooth Speakers (Under $50), Ranked from Best to Worst
Big Sound, Low Price
Summer has arrived, and you don't need to spend a ton of money to bring great sound to the beach, the pool or anywhere else you're traveling to. For under $50, you can get a good Bluetooth speaker that offers bigger and better sound out of your mobile device, and many of them include handy extras such as as a speakerphone, water resistance, daylong battery life, and support for Amazon's Alexa.
There are a lot of speakers available for less than $50, so we headed to Amazon and bought and tested more than a dozen to find the best ones. Our evaluations were based on design, sound quality, ease of use and special features. Here are our top picks; don't forget to also check out our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers overall as well as our ongoing roundup of the best audio deals right now.
Anker SoundCore 2
Rating: 4.5 stars
This upgrade to Anker's SoundCore speaker keeps everything that was good about the original and improves on it. Along with the 24-hour battery life, the 6.5 x 2.1 x 1.77-inch wireless speaker now features water resistance to go along with well-balanced bass, treble and mid tones. If you plan to take the speaker into the wild, the extra cost will be worth it.
Tribit XSound Go
Rating: 4 stars
For a few dollars less than the Anker SoundCore 2, the Tribit XSound Go comes pretty close to matching the specs for our top budget Bluetooth speaker: 24-hour battery life, excellent wireless range and auxiliary input. The 6.7 x 2.3 x 2.2-inch Tribit is slightly smaller than the SoundCore 2 and even bests the SoundCore's waterproofing with an IPX7 rating, meaning it can be completely submerged. However, while the Tribit delivers very good overall sound for a small speaker, it can't match the bass output of the SoundCore 2.
Doss SoundBox
Rating: 4 stars
If you plan to use your wireless speaker mainly on your desk, check out the Doss SoundBox. It delivers good bass and full vocals at a very reasonable price. But it's 1.2 pounds and lacks ruggedness, so the 6.6 x 2.9 x 2.7 unit isn't really meant for the outdoors, even with its impressive 12 hours of battery life. It comes in black, white, blue and red to better match your personal style, and has a touch-sensitive dial on top for controlling volume. The sound doesn't project well, so it really works best when you're sitting near it.
EasyAcc Mini
Rating: 4 stars
Here's some heavy metal in a compact shell: with its sturdy encasement, this little 16-ounce speaker can easily double as a paperweight. It's crammed with features: In addition to Bluetooth and 3.5mm auxiliary input, it can play files from a microSD card and includes a built-in radio — though I couldn't pick up any stations with it. The speaker boosted vocals well and it got loud without distorting. An LED ring pulses as it plays —which was fun for a while but then became distracting.
VicTsing Wireless
Rating: 4 stars
Appearances can be deceiving — the VicTsing is a dead ringer for the Leshp Pocket Mini, but it beats its lookalike in every way (except price). Despite having the same dimensions, the VicTsing delivers a bigger sound, with more treble and midrange, and even boasts a bit more bass — a rarity at this price. The speaker sports an IPX5 weatherproof rating, meaning it can handle the direct spray of a shower without issue.
Hussar MBox
Rating: 4 stars
The MBox's sound quality almost matches that of the Anker SoundCore 2, and it costs less. The 6.4 x 2.4 x 1.8-inch, 12.5-ounce unit is easy to take with you, and its IPX5 water resistance means you don't have to worry about a light rain ruining it. It creates impressive bass even without bulk thanks to its EQ bass boost feature; you can switch between two sound modes by holding down the play/pause button.
Zosam Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
Rating: 3.5 stars
Zosam's Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker surprises by delivering clear vocals and decent bass — a rarity in a sub-$30 unit. The 5.6 x 2.8 x 2.1-inch speaker weighs just under 11 ounces and is built tough, with metal grills covering the drivers and hard plastic encasing the outside. It's waterproof and plays for 10 hours on a full charge. While it can't match more expensive models for overall sound quality, it's a solid choice for a cheap Bluetooth speaker.
SoundBot SB510 HD
Rating: 3.5 stars
The surprisingly big sound of the SB510 shines on vocals and treble. At just 1.6 ounces, the dome-shaped unit feels flimsy, but delivers better sound than the sturdier Leshp Pocket Mini. It comes in an array of colors, including leopard and zebra. The speaker includes a suction cup so you can stick it to tables or walls — and it's splash-proof if you want to take it in the shower.
SoundBot SB571
Rating: 3.5 stars
The SB571 resembles the DKnight Magicbox Ultra, though slightly larger at 6 x 2 x 1.6 inches, and it costs a few dollars more. For the extra dough you get 12 hours of battery life — the best among the units we looked that cost less than $30. Thanks to two drivers, it has a wide sound field, and it produces clear vocals. But the treble is weak and the unit distorts when you push it above three-quarters volume.
Aomais Sport II
Rating: 3.5 stars
Sometimes bigger is better when it comes to portable speakers. The 8.2 x 3.2 x 2-inch, 21.8-ounce Sport II will take up some space in your pack, but you'll be rewarded with larger sound. The unit produces clear vocals and sharp treble, though the bass is a bit muddy. To make it easier to tote, you can attach it to your bike using a tripod mount.
Jam Voice Speaker
Rating: 2.5 stars
The Jam Voice is an inexpensive and highly portable speaker that features Amazon's Alexa voice assistant inside. However, while it sounds slightly better than the Echo Dot, the Jam's overall audio quality is fairly weak, and it offers less than 4 hours of battery on a charge. It also lacks hands-free voice control, which is a bummer for an Alexa speaker. Unless you're seeking a cheap way to take Alexa on the go, you can probably skip this one.
