15 Places To Fly Drones In The Northeast
What do a 65-foot tall elephant, a lighthouse, and a possibly-possessed waterfall have in common? They’re all among our favorite places to fly a drone in the Northeastern U.S. And, if you live elsewhere in the country, be sure to check out our list of the 100 best places to fly a drone in the U.S.
We have checked that all of these places are legal to fly, and that they allow drones. We’ve noted any restrictions, such as local airports that need to be notified. However, the rules around drones are constantly changing at the federal, state and local level so you should always check before you fly. Sites such as AirMap and the FAA’s own Know Before You Fly provide regularly updated maps that you should check before you take off.
Wreck of the SS Atlantus
Located just off Cape May Point, the remains of the the SS Atlantus, a World War I experimental concrete ship, make a great target for the adventurous drone flier.
Video Credit: Disneyworldsinsta / Youtube
Lucy The Elephant
Built in 1882, this 65-foot tall wood and tin structure in Margate City, NJ was built to look like Jumbo, P.T. Barnum's largest elephant. Lucy, at 90 tons, is considerably larger.
Video Credit: Photography By Gregory Coraggio / Youtube
Arthur Kill Boat Graveyard
Where do ships go to die? The Arthur Kill Boat Graveyard, just off Staten Island. You’ll need to check in with the air traffic control at Linden airport, though, as it is just inside the 5-mile limit around them.
Video Credit: Mixel / Youtube
Lock 12
The Farmington Canal originally ran 80 miles, from New Haven to Northampton, MA. Lock 12 is one of the few remaining locks along this canal, which is now an 84-mile recreational trail.
Video Credit: EricDLehman / Youtube
East Rock
Panoramic views of the Long Island Sound, and picturesque New Haven: what's not to like for the drone flier? Fly carefully, though: the south part of the park is less than 5 miles from New Haven Airport, so you'll need to notify the ATC that you are flying in the area.
Video Credit: goldenmultimedia / Youtube
Bailey Island
Bailey island is a small island off the Maine coast that has a picturesque harbour and more rugged, rocky shores than you can shake a gimbal at. It’s a perfect spot for flying and videoing the gorgeous Maine coast.
Video Credit: Eric Goggin / Youtube
Maine Hacker Club
The MHC is a group of Maine hackers who get together every couple of weeks to discuss making things. Drones are one of their main areas of interest, so it is a great spot to drop into if you are flying in the area.
Walden Pond
Thoreau praised the quiet and tranquility of Walden Pond, but things have moved on since then: it’s now a popular spot for fishing and boating. Drones are also allowed, but you do need to contact the ATC at Hanscom Field, which is less than 3 miles away.
Video Credit: Larry Kim / Youtube
Mount Auburn Cemetery
Mount Auburn is a beautiful cemetery filled with statuary and historic gravestones. You need to get permission in advance to use anything more than a tripod for photography, though, so make sure you fill out this form before your visit.
Video Credit: Stephen Bronstein / Youtube
Purgatory Falls
Legend has it that the Devil invited churchmen to dinner here, then burned a hole in the rock by accident. Overcooked satanic meals notwithstanding, Purgatory falls is a beautiful spot to fly over.
Video Credit: Daily Drone FPV / Youtube
Mount Monadnock
Mount Monadnock was denuded of trees by a fire that was meant to scare wolves away. That fire burned up all of the trees on the peak, and they have never grown back. This makes for clear flying from this balding 3800-foot peak.
Video Credit: t22filmsxbranch / Youtube
Point Judith
Want to watch the sun rise with your drone? Point Judith in Rhode Island is a good spot, with a sheltered bay and east-facing shoreline that makes for a dramatic sunrise.
Video Credit: Pernicone Photography / Youtube
South East Lighthouse
This unusual lighthouse was moved a few years ago to stop it falling off the surrounding cliffs, but it is still in a wonderfully atmospheric spot, right on the south eastern tip of Block Island, off the Rhode Island coast. It is close to the Block Island airport, though, so a call to notify them that you are flying nearby is in order.
Emily's Bridge
Local legend has it that a jilted lover hanged herself on this bridge, and has been haunting it ever since. Reports tell of scratched cars, unearthly screeches and all sorts of spooky happenings. Will she haunt your drone or possess your propellers? There’s only one way to find out...
Video Credit: VermontOrBustcom / Youtube
World's Tallest Filing Cabinet
Erected as a protest over the delays in building a new freeway connector on the site, the self-styled world's tallest filing cabinet is 38 drawers high. The road is still in a bureaucratic limbo, so the sculpture remains standing.
Video Credit: owenneil / Youtube
