I tested the DJI Goggles N3 for a month — and I don’t want to fly a drone without an FPV headset ever again

As a licensed drone pilot and reviews writer here at Tom's Guide, I get to test the best drones — and nothing brings me more joy than taking to the skies. And what's better than flying a drone? Flying it with an FPV headset. I've spent a month testing the new DJI Goggles N3 and the DJI RC Motion 3 controller, and I have to say, I really don't want to fly a drone without an FPV headset ever again.

First things first: the Goggles N3, compatible with the DJI Neo and the DJI Avata 2, are the tech giants entry-level FPV goggles, retailing for $229 at Amazon U.S. / £229 at Amazon U.K., which makes immersive flying more accessible. You'll need to grab one of two controllers: the DJI FPV Controller 3 ($199 / £139) or the RC Motion 3 ($99 / £79).

Next: what's it actually like using an FPV headset? And is it worth investing in one? For the second question, I can say yes, especially if you own a Neo or Avata 2 and want to take your aerial videography to the next level. I'm completely sold on it and really can't think of a more fun hobby, so let me take you through my experience and, while doing so, convince you of it too.

Sick tricks!

Using an FPV headset with a motion controller enables you to do things you can't necessarily do with the standard (RC-2 or RC-N3) controllers. With standard controllers, you're limited by the RC-2's touchscreen or your smartphone if you're using the RC-N3. The DJI Goggles N3 let you fly from the drone's perspective. You get a 3.5-inch HD curved screen that allows you to gauge distances better. And the RC Motion 3 controller really comes into its own here.

Taking the shape of a joystick, the controller is very comfortable to hold and it's super responsive. I was able to turn tight corners easily, pull up when my Neo was too close to the ground, and even make sharp U-turns. Take a look at the video above, where I flew the Neo through some woods near my apartment, to see what I mean.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I also have to give kudos to the Neo here. In my review, I said it was "the little drone that could" and I've gained even more respect for it. Twice I flew headfirst into trees and the Neo crashed, and I was worried I'd wrecked it — but surprisingly, the drone was absolutely fine! That gave me even more confidence to fly it in tight spaces.

DJI Goggles N3 - Sample footage - YouTube Watch On

Here's another video for you to feast your eyes on. Our social media editor, Jonathan Moyies, and I went to a park to record some footage for TikTok. I had so much faith in the RC Motion 3 controller and the Neo (and myself!) that I was able to fly near him without any apprehension. Flying through the gap between the swing's chains was easy as pie and so much fun. I can't wait to experiment more with the headset and see what other tricks I can pull off.

The best headset in the biz

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Now that you've gotten a taste of what footage looks like, let's talk about the headset itself. As entry-level FPV headsets go, there isn't a better one than the DJI Goggles N3. This headset is built really well and it sports a premium look thanks to the dark gray colorway. The battery pack sits at the back which results in better weight distribution so when you’re wearing the Goggles N3, they don’t feel very heavy. There's also plenty of room for people who wear prescription glasses, like me, which makes the headset very convenient to wear. I felt no discomfort the entire time I wore the headset — even at a two-hour stretch.

DJI Goggles N3 - Live feed 2 - YouTube Watch On

Like I said, you get a 3.5-inch HD screen which transmits a 1080P/60fps live feed. The headset offers an immersive flying experience with its 54° field of view. The live feed is very slightly delayed but not too major that it interferes with you controlling your drone. Above, you can see what the live feed looks like alongside what the DJI Neo's camera captures (I stitched them together in iMovie).

Let's fly, let's fly away

DJI Goggles N3 - Sample footage 2 - YouTube Watch On

I could sing the DJI Goggles N3's praises all day — which is what my full DJI Goggle N3 review is for. Boasting nearly three hours of battery life, best-in-class comfort and build quality, head tracking, and the crisp live feed, all for just $229? Sounds too good to be true but here we are. You'll, of course, be limited by your drone's camera quality and size. For instance, the DJI Neo's video capabilities are limited to 4K/30fps. I really hope DJI adds FPV compatibility to the likes of the new DJI Flip as that would give owners of more advanced drones better video quality and other pro-level features to play with.

When I tested the Neo, I'd said that it was so good that all I could think about was flying it — and now, that's the case with the Goggles N3. As someone who loves being outdoors, I really can't think of a better hobby. You get to be at one with nature and with the drone, and you learn to trust your instincts.