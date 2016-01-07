CES 2016 Day 3 Wrap: Best 14 Stories

On the third day of CES 2016, gadgets seemed a lot more pragmatic, yet incredibly innovative. Somehow, MSI managed to slice a few tenths of an inch off the GS72 Stealth's profile, making it the thinnest 17.3-inch laptop in the category. Meanwhile, to help Twitch gamers simultaneously play and broadcast live gameplay, CyberPower squeezed two PCs into one massive desktop tower.

In cameras, a new gadget from Vuze is the cheapest device yet to capture 360-degree 4K video for use in VR headsets. And in sports, a fitness sensor from Lumo gives runners unprecedented levels of data on their jogging form.

Believe me when I say Day 3 of CES 2016 was the best day yet for innovative new tech. Here's all the clever gadgetry we saw yesterday.