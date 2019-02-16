AR Apps Add a New View to Your Phone

The Pokémon Go craze may be so 2016, but augmented reality apps aren't going anywhere. In fact, with AR-powered apps coming to the iPhone thanks to ARKit developer tools and Google introducing developer tools of its own in the form of ARCore, the future of AR is pretty exciting.

But the present shouldn't be overlooked either. From augmented reality viewers that provide immersive print and advertising, to clever AR games, social media toys, and practical utilities, check out some of the best augmented reality apps available for Android and iOS devices.

Photo Credit: Philip Michaels/Tom's Guide