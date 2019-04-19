Best PDF Reader Apps

PDFpen 4 (iOS: $19.99)

PDFpen 4 is another high-powered PDF reading and editing tool for iOS users. The mobile app allows users to display PDF files, as well as edit, annotate, apply proofmarks, images and signatures. These features make it extremely easy to handle form-fillable files and other important documents. Users can "flatten" documents for easier compatibility, set document passwords and save or load documents across a wide variety of cloud services, such as iCloud, Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive. It's much pricier than many of the other options listed here, but PDFpen 4 does provide a thorough suite of tools for reading and editing PDFs on your iOS device, an it's well worth it if you're a professional who needs to deal with PDFs on the go.