Best of CES 2014

Best Gaming: PlayStation Now

How would you like to start playing a game on your PS4, then continue the action on your bedroom TV (where there's no console) and then pick up where you left off on a mobile device? That's the beauty of PlayStation Now, a cloud-based service that streams PS3 games directly to PS4s, PS3s and, soon, PlayStation Vitas. Initial titles include hits like "God of War: Ascension" and "The Last of Us," and Sony will be adding more — all for a single subscription cost. Up next? Support for Sony Bravia TVs, as well as smartphones and tablets.