CES Under The Radar: Stuff You Missed

Glasses For Displays: Gunnar Optiks

My optometrist says that the reason I’m now nearsighted is from spending too much time in front of a computer-screen, straining. I had heard of Gunnar Optiks, the glasses-makers that claim to reduce this strain for gamers and other heavy PC users, and when I saw the company’s booth, I had to give it a go. The glasses are supposed to do a few things for sore eyes: prevent glare, provide an eye-relaxing yellow color, come close to the eyes to trap moisture in, and magnify the screen a bit. But when I tried on the glasses at the booth, I was situated in an unusual angle—standing above a laptop screen that was at least 3 feet away. I don’t know about you, but normally, I work about 1.5-2 feet away from my laptop screen. To tell you the truth, in the three minutes that I wore the glasses (which, by the way, appeal to Matrix-loving geeks with a sense of edgy square style), I didn’t notice much of anything. I would probably need to wear them for three hours in front of the computer before I started to notice how good my eyes felt. So, this is one we’ll have to follow up on. Perhaps my nearsighted prescription can be stopped in its tracks! I haven’t given up hope. (Frames run between $100-$200)