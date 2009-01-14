CES Under The Radar: Stuff You Missed
You Missed It, We Didn't
While most of the stories coming out of last week’s Consumer Electronics Show tried to focus on the “next big thing”—whether the Palm Pre, or a new netbook from Dell or Sony—the under-the-radar stuff can be even more indicative of what consumer electronics will look like in years to come. We attended exclusive press events and scoured the show floor for technologies that, while they may not get a lot of play, definitely got us thinking. Some of them are important, while others are just plain strange. In either case, they’re worth mentioning.
Storage: Seagate BlackArmor
A product from Seagate, presented by Robert Thibadeau, Seagate’s CTO, caught my eye. It is a 2.5 inch 5400 FDE.2 drive (full disk encryption) that prevents anyone from writing or reading the drive without a proper key. The advantage of full disk encryption is that encoding and decoding is done in the hard disk firmware, and there is no overhead or impact to the OS. This drive, though, only works with XP and Vista; no Mac or Linux because of the pre boot software. There are versions from 80 GB to 160 GB; all have a SATA 2 interface. A 320 GB version should be widely available before Q2. Removing the USB cable auto locks the drive. There is included software to erase encryption keys if you wish to change the password. Pre-boot authentication is done via a set aside area accessed as a virtual CD upon boot. Data is fully encrypted except when used by an application. No worries here about leaving this drive behind; the data is absolutely inaccessible to anyone else. This BlackArmor series achieves its magic by using 128 bit AES encryption, and is available now at Staples and other retailers for $149.
Storage: Fusion-IO SSD
SSDs are popular. Fusion-IO’s SSD uses Samsung memory totaling 80 GB with claimed 800MB/sec for reading and 600MB/sec for writing. To demonstrate at their booth, Fusion-IO had an amazing display: every single episode of seasons one through eight of Stargate SG-1 was running simultaneously over four large screens. As if that wasn’t enough episodes, they started another set of streams in the middle of the episodes to arrive at nearly 320 total streams with no caching. Any single episode could be selected and run at full screen resolution. No lag, no artifacts, no hiccups. This product forgoes the traditional controller in favor of PCIE.
Storage: LG NAS
What do you do with that data generated by a small business, a work group, or even a home office, where you can’t afford tape backup, have no one to run multiple DVDs (besides, those DVDs are hard to track and number)? Maybe you’ll want to consider LG’s clever NAS. The N4B1 is the first NAS with a built-in Blu-ray rewriter. There are four bays, supporting drives as large as 1.5 TB, and a Blu-ray rewriter capable of recording 50 GB per disk. It even supports real time backup! Also on the unit are 3 USB 2.0 ports, a 1 Gbps network port, an eSATA port, and a memory card reader. The N4B1 supports RAID 5 (default), 0, 1, 1 +0, and JBOD. Hot swap is supported. The best part, aside from the integrated Blu-ray backup, may be the price. Without drives – it supports any SATA drives you install – the target is an amazing $899.
Pico Projectors: TI
Multiple manufacturers offer pico projectors, using the new TI DLP chip - those tiny, not very bright projectors about the size of a pack of cigarettes. Wouldn’t it be great to share your iPod video and pictures with multiple friends at once? Have you ever wanted to share a brief video in a conference room, and even your large laptop wouldn’t cut it? The TI booth showed several pico and micro projectors. The Dell unit (shipping now) is at the lower left. The BenQ micro projector is at the top middle, and the Acer projector is at the lower right. There’s an iPod nano to drive the displays and for size comparison. Three pico units are in the middle, including Toshiba’s entry (not yet available). The Optoma unit is to the right of the Toshiba, and the Samsung to the left.
Pico Projectors: WowWee Cinemin Stick
WowWee displayed the least expensive pico projector. It will list for a mere $299., and should be available shortly. They have three models: The two smallest models display 480 x 320, at 10 lumens. The $299 Swivel model has no internal memory (use a USB key), but swivels around the mid point of the projector. For $349, named Stick, you gain about 4 – 5 GB of internal memory, and loose the ability to swivel. At $399, there is a model, Station, about the size of 8 oz water bottles, side by side, that will focus about 20 lumens, and is designed as a “dock” for your portable media player. Wowee’s models should ship in Q2. The images I saw were small, lacked resolution, and yet seemed magical. Imagine an image coming out of a pack of cigarettes! The designed use of the pico projectors would be to share video and other media with friends, or possibly small workgroups. At the size of a small TV screen, the image is acceptable, and the pico units would be very useful for the road warrior who has to travel light.
Displays: Samsung OLEDs
Every time I walked by a display maker’s booth, I stopped to go on an OLED hunt. I expected CES 2009 to be full of glorious, thin, bright OLED displays. Boy was I wrong. Sony has one OLED screen—at 11.1-inches—on the market at a very high price. Surely, another company could beat 11 inches? Well yes, and no. A Samsung representative told me the company would be making an announcement regarding OLEDs at the show. But that announcement never came. Instead, I saw a 14.1-inch OLED prototype at a Samsung press event. Okay, 14-inches is better than 11, but not by much. We want to hear an announcement saying that one of these larger OLED panels will be available for purchase, ok? Anyway, the 14-incher wasn’t looking too hot. The artifacts and blotches you see on this screen are the result of shipping damage, according to the person manning the booth. That’s just too bad.
Display Glasses: Vuzix
New displays and large screen TVs are everywhere. What a display is has to be interpreted broadly – I saw several types of eyeware designed to mimic an immersive viewing or auditory experience. No different than previous years, but some of these products may actually ship. Vuzix projects a virtual image, and the products look like they are still in development. The image looked good, but the glasses were not extremely comfortable. There are two models in the pictures, with at least another model type not shown. It sounds like they haven’t decided exactly on how they will mount the electronics. Expected price is $399 per pair, and won’t ship until at least the end of Q2.
Glasses For Displays: Gunnar Optiks
My optometrist says that the reason I’m now nearsighted is from spending too much time in front of a computer-screen, straining. I had heard of Gunnar Optiks, the glasses-makers that claim to reduce this strain for gamers and other heavy PC users, and when I saw the company’s booth, I had to give it a go. The glasses are supposed to do a few things for sore eyes: prevent glare, provide an eye-relaxing yellow color, come close to the eyes to trap moisture in, and magnify the screen a bit. But when I tried on the glasses at the booth, I was situated in an unusual angle—standing above a laptop screen that was at least 3 feet away. I don’t know about you, but normally, I work about 1.5-2 feet away from my laptop screen. To tell you the truth, in the three minutes that I wore the glasses (which, by the way, appeal to Matrix-loving geeks with a sense of edgy square style), I didn’t notice much of anything. I would probably need to wear them for three hours in front of the computer before I started to notice how good my eyes felt. So, this is one we’ll have to follow up on. Perhaps my nearsighted prescription can be stopped in its tracks! I haven’t given up hope. (Frames run between $100-$200)
3D Glasses: Minoru 3D WebCam
Every CES showcases 3D products. I rarely see any of them for sale, and virtually none have caught on. One product, if only because of the price, might become popular. What I saw presented an acceptable image, and the 3D effect was undeniable. Minoru, Japanese for “reality,” is the world’s first 3D webcam. It looks like a little red robot. The two “eyes” are the two VGA cameras, though capable of 800 x 600 resolution, and includes a built in microphone. They claim up to 30 fps output. And yes, they use the funny colored glasses. Five pair are included. What do you expect for an estimated street price of a very reasonable $89? The down side is that this is from a British firm looking for US distributors. It works with its own format, and can do 3D on Windows Live Messenger, Skype, AOL Instant Messenger, and Oovoo. If that doesn’t work in your environment, you can do picture in picture or standard 2D mode.
Space Photography: Meade Telescope
Meade’s new 6” folded reflector telescope, the ETX- LS (for $1299) auto-calibrates. There’s a primitive CCD wide angle camera inside that guides the slewing (the rotation around the axis to get a different view), but can be used for simple astrophotography as well. Push one button, walk away for five to ten minutes, and the telescope will pick out three stars, and align itself! There’s an “astronomer inside.” Connect it to a TV or monitor and speakers, and you will be guided on a tour of some 500 objects. The internal controller has stored locations of 100,000 space objects, so it is unlikely you could run out of celestial bodies to explore. Ultra-high transmission coatings, sputtered onto the lens in a vacuum, are included on the optics. That means less coma and flare to interrupt your viewing, as well as much longer optic life. The claimed limiting magnitude is 14, with .76 arc second resolution, and the ETX-LS includes 256 MB of onboard memory. You will need 8 C cell batteries, and expect to replace them every 3 – 5 hours, or use what most observers use: a portable battery designed for jump starting cars.
Radar Detector: Cobra
As someone who has run afoul of speed traps, and thinks photo red light cameras should be more conspicuous, Cobra read my mind. Their new radar detector also subscribes to a network of known hazardous intersections, photo/red light cameras, and speed traps. That subscription database, called Aura, is explained here: http://www.cobra.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=page.aura&page_id=129 Now, you may be alerted before laser or other electromagnetic radiation detector sees you, thus preventing you from performing a perhaps illegal action! Three models come with lifetime subscriptions. The coverage map is quite extensive, and based on a commercial database, truck fleet reports, and end users’ reports.
iPhone Tricks: Eu3C iCam
At a booth roughly the size of an office cubicle, Asian OEM Eu3C was hiding a nifty little iPhone trick. I say hiding because the company wasn’t showing it off—it was tucked in a corner. Here’s what Eu3C had built: A Wi-Fi connected camera sitting in Hong Kong that took a picture every time the camera’s IP address was pulled up via an iPhone in Las Vegas. The Hong Kong camera was focusing on a digital clock so that I could see time really was passing, and the iPhone wasn’t just pulling up the same image over and over—the images were live. Sure, browser-controlled Web Cams aren’t entirely new, but this is the first time I’ve seen it done on an iPhone. There are lots of eventual implications for surveillance, and even pet or baby cams. Eu3C isn’t selling this camera and software combo yet (after all, it couldn’t be sold via the iTunes app store since it’s just a browser IP address). But now that Apple is allowing browsers to be sold via iTunes, perhaps browser apps will soon be sold as well.
iPhone Tricks: HP iPrint Photo
HP demonstrated its own iPhone app—one that allows iPhone owners to print photos on wirelessly-connected HP printers. This seems useful if you own both an iPhone and a wirelessly connected HP printer. It also would require you to actually like the photos you take on you take on your iPhone, which is asking a bit much, don’t you think? But apparently it nearly impossible to print directly from the iPhone otherwise, so Kudos to HP for solving a tricky Apple-induced problem (iPhone’s Bluetooth profile doesn’t work for printing, and the phone isn’t Pict-Bridge compatible either). So, 4x6 iPhone prints, from a free HP app.
iPhone Tricks: Pioneer VSX-919
Audiophiles and home theater geeks might approve of Pioneer’s receivers for their HDMI 1.3 repeaters, Dolby TrueHD, multi-zone pre-outs, 1080p video scaling, 7.1 support, and zillions of ports on the back. But now casual listeners can get the best of both worlds. The VSX-919 receiver features all that AND an iPhone/iPod connection via a USB-to-Iphone connector cable dock on the front of the unit. Because, you know, even the musical elite like to slum it with iPods every once in a while. Pioneer could be one of the first receiver companies to cater to both the high-brow and the low-brow in the very same product. Maybe that's called "Mid-Fi"?