Gaming Gear at CES 2012
Roccat Kone+ Mouse
Roccat is a very popular gaming peripheral maker over in Europe, so it's great to see the company finally pushing into North America. First up is the Kone+ mouse, which combines 12 buttons with a 6000dpi laser sensor. Thanks to Roccat's proprietary Easy-Shift software (baked into the drivers), each button can perform two tasks, allowing for a total of 24 possible actions/commands.
Roccat Isku Keyboard
Every mouse needs a solid keyboard companion, and the Isku does not disappoint. This board is rocking 123 buttons, including several under the spacebar, along with full backlighting, dedicated media keys and eight fully-programmable macro keys (five on the left-hand side and three below the spacebar). Roccat products can also work in tandem, so you can set the mouse's Easy-Shift button to a key on the Isku, or vice versa.
Roccat Driver Software
A quick glance at the Roccat driver software...robust is an understatement.
Roccat Kave Headset
Last but not least? Roccat's Kave headset. This true 5.1 surround sound system uses three 40mm drivers in each headphone, coupled with a desktop remote.
Turtle Beach M1 Mobile Headset
Next up is Turtle Beach, which has a new line of mobile gaming headsets. The M1 is a pair of earbuds with an in-line mic for voice chat wherever and whenever (and it's iPhone 4S-friendly, as are the other M models).
Turtle Beach M3 Mobile Headset
The on-ear M3 brings up the low end of the M line, but you get a great feature set for the price ($39.99). You get the in-line mic again, this time paired with a collapsible headband and 40mm drivers in each headphone.
Turtle Beach M5 Mobile Headset
The M5 has the same drivers as the M3, but in an over-ear design instead of on-ear. All three M headsets have a single smartphone-friendly connector, but each comes with a PC adapter.
Turtle Beach XP400 Headset
Moving onto more traditional gaming headgear, the new XP400 is a 5.1 virtual surround sound Xbox and PS3 headset that comes with most of the bells and whistles you would expect. This Dolby Wireless system includes a rechargeable battery (good for 15 hours), dual band wireless, and dual Bluetooth pairing, so you can connect the XP400 to your gaming system and your phone at the same time. 50mm drivers with adjustable angles round out this $220 beast.
Turtle Beach XP300 Headset
A step down from the XP400, the stereo XP300 has a lot in common with its bigger (or more expensive) brother, but loses the Dolby certification, rechargeable battery, chat boost and $50 off the price.
Turtle Beach X42 Headset
The virtual 5.1 X42 is strictly an Xbox headset, and while it's dual-band wireless like the XP line, there's no wireless chat here (since there is no Bluetooth connectivity). You still get 50mm drivers, Dolby certification, EQ presets and chat boost, however.
Turtle Beach X32 Headset
Much like the XP400 to XP300, the X32 is a step down from the X42, going the stereo route instead of 5.1.
Turtle Beach XBA Dongle and DSS2 Processor
The XBA is a Bluetooth dongle for your Xbox 360 controller, which turns any BT-enabled Turtle Beach headset wireless chat-friendly. On the right is the DSS2, which turns any stereo headset into a virtual surround sound machine.
Steelseries Kana Mouse
Steelseries went all high roller on us, hosting their CES meetings in a suite at the Aria Hotel instead of a booth on the convention floor. The Kana mouse was inspired by the Intellimouse 1.1 from Microsoft, using one thumb button on each side of the relatively-small body (not as small as the Kinzu, however). With a 3200cpi - or counts per inch, similar to dpi - optical sensor, the Kana is is a well-rounded middle child, without a doubt. And it's available in white!
Steelseries Siberia V2 FrostBlue Headset
The FrostBlue is a tweaked version of the Siberia V2 headset you already know and love. The only difference? It's white with slick-looking blue accent lighting.
Steelseries Flux Headset
The Flux is to Steelseries what the M3 is to Turtle Beach. This collapsible headset has an in-line mic and 40mm drivers, but it will come in a whole mess of different colors, unlike the M3.
Steelseries Ion Bluetooth Controller
The Ion Bluetooth controller is one of the cutest and coolest gadgets we saw at CES. Sure, it won't show up until sometime this summer, and pricing is still TBA, but the Ion is easily pocketable, has dual analog sticks, and enough buttons (shoulder buttons included) to play any title available for iOS or Android.
Razer Project Fiona Tablet
Razer brought some big news to CES, in the form of a gaming tablet. "Project Fiona" is a ten-inch, Intel Core i7-based gaming slate with two controllers attached on either side. The Windows 7 OS has a heavily customized UI on top, and it can supposedly run most PC titles without any sort of porting or optimizing.
Back of Project Fiona
The back, including a camera of some sort (according to one engineer, it's "probably" a 5 or 8 MP shooter).
Razer Project Fiona Tablet - The Controller
Each controller has five buttons (four front, one trigger in the rear) and an analog joystick.
Razer Star Wars: The Old Republic Keyboard
Razer was also showing off it's new $250 Star Wars: The Old Republic keyboard, complete with a Switchblade-inspired trackpad/keypad combo on the right-hand side.
Razer Switchblade Interface
The multitouch trackpad can be used to browse the web, watch a Youtube video, or...move the mouse around the screen, of course. Each of the ten keys above the trackpad has an LCD screen underneath, and can be programmed to do just about anything or show any sort of graphic/icon.
Razer Tiamat Headset
Here we have the unreleased Tiamat 7.1 headset. Each headphone has five drivers, offering true 7.1 surround sound.
Razer Naga Hex Mouse
The original Naga mouse is gone, replaced by the Naga Hex. A large thumbrest sits between six programmable thumb keys, with 11 buttons total. Rounding out this MMO monster is a 5600dpi laser sensor and Synapse 2.0 (the driver software) compatibility.
Plantronics GAMECOM 380 Headset
Plantronics has two new gaming headsets, including the stereo GameCom 380. The 380 has generously-sized cans, 40mm drivers and volume controls located on the can rather than the cord.
Plantronics GAMECOM 780 Headset
The GameCom 780 is a bit of a step up, as it's a Dolby Headphone and Pro Logic IIx certified surround sound system.The cans swivel flat for easy storage, and the build quality seems incredibly sturdy for such a light headset.
Cyborg F.R.E.Q. 5 PC Gaming Headset
Cyborg, Mad Catz' PC division, is finally making a headset. The F.R.E.Q. 5 has 50mm drivers in each headphone, a noise-cancelling mic (with an LED so you can tell when it's muted), and some of the best build quality we saw at the show this year. It seems like much of the headband is crafted from metal; everything you see in the image that's silver? It isn't plastic.
Tritton Primer Xbox 360 Headset
The Tritton Primer is a wireless Xbox 360 headset, and it's one of the few to use 5.8 GHz as its connection type. It's lightweight, stereo (no surround sound here) and available now for just under $100.
Cyborg M.M.O. 7
The R.A.T. 7 is a fantastic gaming mouse, and now MMORPG players can use their own version of the highly customizable input device. Along with everything you get in a R.A.T. 7 or 9 (changeable thumb rest, pinky rest, palmrest; adjustable length and width; weight system), the M.M.O. 7 has five thumb buttons and a five-way thumbstick (the 5D button) which should be more than enough for all your attacks and buffs.
Mad Catz MLG Pro Circuit Controller
The MLG Pro Circuit controller is customizable in almost every way. The D-Pad and joysticks can be changed out for pads or sticks of different sensitivities or shape, and the wired controller has a detachable cord.
Mad Catz Street Fighter X Tekken VS Series FightStick
The Mad Catz FightSticks have been extremely popular amongst the fighting game crowd for a long time, and now Mad Catz is adding some new models t the line. In honor of Street Fighter X Tekken, coming out later in 2012, MC is doing a new VS line of sticks. These VS models will have the same arcade components of previous models, along with a heavier body, interchangeable plates on the front, top and side, and the abillity to attach to FightSticks together for a more arcade-style experience.
Mad Catz Street Fighter X Tekken Pro Series FightStick
The Pro line of FightSticks will also be available, with a different, lighter body and different artwork.
Mad Catz Soul Calibur V FightStick
Now that Mad Catz is working with Namco (thanks to Tekken), they are also making a Soul Calibur V FightStick. The stick and button layout is similar to a Namco arcade cabinet, and the top is made from transparent acrylic.
Nyko PSVita Speaker Stand
Nyko released a slew of new products at E3 last year, so most of its CES offerings were not for consoles. They DO have some accessories for the PS Vita, including this Speaker Stand that charges your Vita while giving the audio a bit of a boost. The stand also includes a keychain remote.
Nyko PS Vita Hard Case
If you're going to spend $250 on a handheld console, you should probably spend another $25 to protect it. The Hard Case does just that, with a hard plastic shell and velvet on the inside.
Nyko PS Vita Hard Case (Closed)
The same case, closed.
Nyko PS Vita Game Case
The Game Case for PS Vita holds for games or eight smaller memory cards.
Nyko Muno Time
And last but not least? YO GABBA GABBA ALARM CLOCK! The Muno Time clock charges your favorite gadget while playing Yo Gabba Gabba music and dancing to the beat.