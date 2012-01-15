Gaming Gear at CES 2012

Steelseries Kana Mouse

Steelseries went all high roller on us, hosting their CES meetings in a suite at the Aria Hotel instead of a booth on the convention floor. The Kana mouse was inspired by the Intellimouse 1.1 from Microsoft, using one thumb button on each side of the relatively-small body (not as small as the Kinzu, however). With a 3200cpi - or counts per inch, similar to dpi - optical sensor, the Kana is is a well-rounded middle child, without a doubt. And it's available in white!