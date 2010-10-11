The New Xbox 360 Dashboard

Dashboard Facelift

Above: Current Dashboard - Below: Microsoft's Kinect-friendly Dashboard

The highly-anticipated Kinect motion-based accessory is right around the corner, and Microsoft is giving the Xbox 360 interface, or Dashboard, a facelift to make it more motion control-friendly. After looking at both interfaces, the biggest difference is how the tiles come into view. In the current Dashboard, the tiles sweep in at an angle from the upper-right, while in the beta Dashboard, everything has a very perpendicular look. This should make "waving" through tiles (as in using your arms to push tiles up, down, left and right) a little less disorienting.