Best Netflix Documentaries and Docuseries Shows

Senna (2010)

Racing fans knew two-time Formula One World Champion Ayrton Senna as a supreme talent the likes of which they might never see again. But those from his native Brazil knew him in a quite different way. To them, Senna was a hero — a sportsman who was proud to fly their flag with every triumph, donated millions to advance the education of the nation's impoverished youth and incorporated his faith in everything he did. It's this dichotomy between Senna's ruthlessness on the track and his compassion off it that takes the spotlight in Asif Kapadia's 2010 documentary.

Sennadepicts the driver's whirlwind career, from his arrival in a Formula One race in 1984, to his clashes with the sport's political influences, to his tragic death behind the wheel a decade later. It's composed entirely of archival footage, most of which had never been seen before the film's release, and it is well worthy of a recommendation to anyone — whether you follow motorsports or not. — Adam Ismail

Credit: Universal Pictures