5 Reasons to Buy a Moto G6 (and 2 Reasons to Skip)

A closer look at Moto's bargain phone

Maybe you busted up your current phone and you need a quick replacement. Or maybe you need a cheap device for a young person in your life or you haven't got a ton to spend. Hell, maybe you just don't think phones need to cost upward of $700. If any of those statements apply to you, the Moto G6 is the perfect budget handset for you, thanks to its swift performance, thoughtful approach to ergonomics and practical, modern software — all for the low, low price of $249.

Of course, given that price, the Moto G6 requires you to make a few compromise. However, it's also as close to perfect a phone as we've seen in this price range. Here is a slew of reasons you should make the Moto G6 your next handset, along with a few reasons you might want to be wary before you buy. (Photo Credit: Tom's Guide)