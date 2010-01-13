CES 2010: Television Bonanza!

Introduction

CES 2010 is a giant event, taking up all three halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. This year, the Central Hall was almost entirely dominated by TV manufacturers. Sure, Samsung, LG and Sony had plenty of other tech wares to show off, but their centerpieces were most definitely the television.

There's a lot of ground to cover when talking television at CES, but most of the news and innovations come from a handful of companies, including Sony, Panasonic and Toshiba. Of course, there are a few smaller companies out there that brought impressive offerings, so we were sure to include them in this mega roundup as well. Oh, and you might just see a few projectors thrown in for good measure. More On CES