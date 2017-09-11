Best Galaxy Note 8 Alternatives

Note 8 Too Pricey? Try These Phones Instead

Samsung's latest phone, the Galaxy Note 8, delivers an edge-to-edge Infinity Display, an S Pen stylus that packs in new powers and the first-ever dual-rear camera setup on a Samsung device. It will also leave a $930-size hole in your wallet.

For some power users yearning for a new phablet ever since Samsung pulled the Note 7 off the market last year, money will be no object. But if you balk at spending that much on a smartphone, here are some other big-screen options that offer many of the Note 8's most appealing features.