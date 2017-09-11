Best Galaxy Note 8 Alternatives
Note 8 Too Pricey? Try These Phones Instead
Samsung's latest phone, the Galaxy Note 8, delivers an edge-to-edge Infinity Display, an S Pen stylus that packs in new powers and the first-ever dual-rear camera setup on a Samsung device. It will also leave a $930-size hole in your wallet.
For some power users yearning for a new phablet ever since Samsung pulled the Note 7 off the market last year, money will be no object. But if you balk at spending that much on a smartphone, here are some other big-screen options that offer many of the Note 8's most appealing features.
Samsung Galaxy S8+
If it's display real estate you crave, you can't get much closer to the Note 8 than Samsung's other big-screen beast, the Galaxy S8+. Its 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen is only an inch less than what the Note 8 offers, and it has the same edge-to-edge display that gives you plenty of space to work with. You even get the same processor — a Snapdragon 835 — though only 4GB of RAM to the Note 8's 6GB. The S8+ costs $825 unlocked at Samsung — only about $100 less than the Note 8 — but you may be able to find discounts on this stellar phone.
Credit: Tom's Guide
OnePlus 5
OnePlus specializes in delivering premium features for hundreds of dollars less than other leading flagships, which sounds like just the thing if the Note 8's high price has you down. The OnePlus 5 may still feature bezels at the top and bottom of its 5.5-inch display, but it offers dual rear cameras and a Snapdragon 835 processor that can hold its own against any of the leading Android phones. Shell out for the $539 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and you'll get the best-performing Android phone we've tested — all while saving $400 off the cost of the Note 8.
Credit: Tom's Guide
LG G6
Samsung's not the only phone maker getting rid of bezels. The LG G6 also features an extra-wide 5.7-inch display that stretches from one edge of the phone to the other. That 18:9 aspect ratio can really immerse you in a video, particularly if it's vibrant HDR content, as the G6 supports DolbyVision. The dual 13-megapixel cameras on the back of the G6 handle landscape shots particularly well. And if you buy the phone through T-Mobile, you can currently get a G6 for $500 — nearly half of what you'd pay for a Note 8.
Credit: Tom's Guide
BlackBerry KeyOne
No, this TCL-built BlackBerry phone can’t match the expansive 6.3-inch screen of the Note 8 with its 4.5-inch LCD display (though with no on-screen keyboard, TCL argues, the BlackBerry KeyOne uses up every part of that screen real estate). What the BlackBerry KeyOne can offer is a big productivity boost, with a physical keyboard that doubles as a trackpad and with each individual key offering two customizable shortcuts. The BlackBerry Hub apps combines all your emails, texts and social network activity in one place, while the Dtek app monitors the security of your phone, alerting you which apps try to access which permissions.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Moto Z2 Force
If you like the way the S Pen extends the power and capabilities of the Note 8, maybe the Motorola's modular smartphone lineup will appeal to your desire to do more with your phone. On the back of the Moto Z2 Force, you'll find a set of magnets where you can easily snap on new accessories — Moto Mods include everything from a gamepad and 360 camera to a projector. And the $200 or so price difference between the Note 8 and the $720 Moto Z2 Force leaves enough cash to help you get started on building your collection of Mods.
Credit: Tom's Guide
HTC U11
When it comes to looks, the HTC U11 is right up there with the Note 8. HTC's glass-backed phone shines like a jewel, and its 5.5-inch quad-HD screen is big and bright. While the Note 8 can withstand dunks in 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, U11 owners don't have to worry about accidental splashes, thanks to the phone's IP67 rating. And forget about the Note 8's dedicated Bixby button: when you want to launch the camera or just about any other app of your choosing on the U11, just squeeze the phone's sides.
Credit: HTC
Huawei Mate 9
Huawei's Mate 9 launched last fall, but it's still a formidable phablet, thanks to a Kirin 960 CPU that delivers top-flight performance. The 5.9-inch screen is unbelievably bright — we measured it at 630 nits — though since it's an LCD panel, it lacks the pure blacks of the Note 9's AMOLED screen. You also get built-in Alexa support with the Mate 9, so expect a digital assistant that's a little bit more polished than the Note 8's Bixby helper. Just be aware that Huawei has a successor in the works, the Mate 10, which will be powered by a new Kirin 970 processor; that phone will be unveiled on Oct. 16.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom
All the productivity tools in the world won't mean a thing if you spend more time searching for a way to power up your phone than getting things done. That's not going to be a concern for the ZenFone 3 Zoom, which offers a 5,000 mAh battery that dwarfs the 3,300 mAh power pack in the Note 8. Asus's 5.5-inch phone lasted 16 hours and 49 minutes on our battery test, making it the longest-lasting phone we've ever seen. And though its price tag just tops $300, the ZenFone 3 Zoom still includes dual rear cameras, in case that Note 8 feature is one of your must-haves.
Credit: Tom's Guide
ZTE Blade V8 Pro
You don't need a sackful of money to get yourself a phone with dual rear cameras. ZTE's Blade V8 Pro comes equipped with a pair of shooters and easy access to controls that let you experiment with Bokeh, Monochrome and Monocolor effects on your photos. We're not suggesting ZTE's budget phone can match the processing oomph of the Note 8 — the latter's Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM easily outpace the Snapdragon 625 and 3GB of memory powering the Blade V8 Pro. But you can get dual shooters, a built-in fingerprint reader and 12 hours of battery life in a phone that costs $700 less than Samsung's latest and greatest.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Xperia XZ Premium
If you think of your smartphone not as a productivity booster but as another screen for consuming content, Sony's Xperia XZ Premium may be a better option than the Note 8. And its 4K display is a big reason why, offering 3840 x 2160 resolution that beats the Note 8's Quad HD+ display. Powered by the same Snapdragon 835 processor inside Samsung's new phone, the Xperia XZ Premium should hold its own when it comes to performance. Where Sony's phone comes up short is battery life — it's average at best — and while the Xperia's lone 19-megapixel camera produces sharp images, features like super-slow-motion video don't feel as practical as the Note 8's optical-zoom capabilities.
Credit: Tom's Guide
LG V30
LG has just unveiled its Note 8 rival, and while we haven’t had the chance to do a full review, we’re impressed by what we’ve seen. The LG V30 offers a gorgeous 6-inch OLED with Quad HD+ resolution. Like the Note 8, the V30 features a pair of rear cameras, though you can’t use them to create a stylish bokeh effect like you can on Samsung’s phone. Instead, the V30’s rear cameras focus on enhanced picture quality when you zoom in. And the f/1.6 aperture on the 16-megapixel telephoto lens should help take better pictures in low light. We’ll see how the V30 stacks up to the Note 8 once we get more time with LG’s smartphone.
Credit: Tom's Guide