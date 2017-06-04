The 20 Best Kodi Add-Ons

Dbmc

Once upon a time, people had to set up slide projectors when they wanted to show off photographs taken on holiday. Even with the advent of Facebook, people still do this sometimes — they'd just rather put them on the TV. One tool making this easier is Dbm, an unofficial Dropbox add-on that can access all the files and photos in your account. If one of your Kodi devices is hooked up to your television, putting photos on the big screen becomes no trouble at all.

Photo credit: Kodi