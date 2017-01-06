CES 2017 Day 3: Tech You Missed

CES 2017 Day 3 was our busiest — and most fun — day of the show yet. Dell and Asus unveiled lineups that included laptops full of the latest Intel and Nvidia specs, as well as a new focus on 2-in-1 designs.

Razer really wowed us with two concept products. The first was a Razer Blade Pro outfitted with butterfly-style 4K displays; the other was a projector system that redefined our understanding of immersive gaming.

Lego wants to make coding and robotics easy for kids with a kit that lets young engineers build their own robot toys, and somewhere on the show floor, we discovered a giant Nintendo controller masquerading as a coffee table. So, yeah, there's that.