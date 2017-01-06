CES 2017 Day 3: Tech You Missed
CES 2017 Day 3 was our busiest — and most fun — day of the show yet. Dell and Asus unveiled lineups that included laptops full of the latest Intel and Nvidia specs, as well as a new focus on 2-in-1 designs.
Razer really wowed us with two concept products. The first was a Razer Blade Pro outfitted with butterfly-style 4K displays; the other was a projector system that redefined our understanding of immersive gaming.
Lego wants to make coding and robotics easy for kids with a kit that lets young engineers build their own robot toys, and somewhere on the show floor, we discovered a giant Nintendo controller masquerading as a coffee table. So, yeah, there's that.
Lego Boost
Lego's Boost kit will have kids ages 7 and up coding and building robots in the time it takes to say "Everything is awesome." This $160 kit includes a motor, a distance sensor, a tilt sensor and 840 Lego blocks that can be rearranged to build one of five robot companions. Voice commands and other fun actions, such as dancing motions or noise responses, can be programmed via the tablet app. Lego Boost will be available beginning in the second half of 2017.
Razer Project Valerie
If you're going to build a kickass laptop, why not build one with three 4K screens? That's Razer's explosive engineering for Project Valerie, a concept laptop with one stationary 17.3-inch 4K display and two slide-out screens with the same pixel power. This 12K unit is powered by a Razer Blade Pro laptop with Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics. Glory to Nvidia.
Huawei Mate 9 Works with Amazon Alexa
We weren't sure a 6-inch smartphone with a 12-hour battery life could get more appealing. Then, Huawei announced that the Mate 9 will begin shipping this week and will feature built-in support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Huawei didn't show off any specifics during its CES event, but let's just say there are 42 Alexa-aided activities the Mate 9 can help you with.
Mattel's Aristotle Baby Monitor/Smart Assistant
The Aristotle is one part baby monitor, one part digital assistant and one part smart-home device. In a home nursery, it works as a voice-enabled baby monitor that can also perform tasks such as dimming lights or playing music. As with the Amazon Echo, parents can use the Aristotle to order more baby gear, via Amazon.com, Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby or Target. The Aristotle hub and camera will become available in June for $299.
Dell's 2017 Laptop Lineup
What's exciting about Dell's lineup for the new year? The company's Latitude line is getting new 2-in-1 systems, so you'll be able to detach tablet displays from accessory keyboards with clean-cut, professional-friendly designs. Meanwhile, both the XPS 13 and the XPS 15 get boosts in performance, but without massive upticks in price. Lastly, the Dell Inspiron 17 gamer includes an onboard subwoofer and starts at an affordable $799.
Nikon D5600 DSLR
The Nikon D5500 was already our favorite DSLR for less than $1,000, and now, Nikon builds on that foundation with the D5600, an all-new camera that includes Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth connections. Now, any picture snapped on the camera can be shared instantly with a connected smartphone.
Coffee-Table-Sized Nintendo Controller
If you ever wanted an NES controller roughly 100 times the size of a regular one, here it is.
Misfit Vapor Fitness Tracker
It's the little details of the Misfit Vapor that make it so appealing. The screen is protected behind Gorilla Glass 3 casing. The OS is home-brewed, and beautiful. In addition to GPS tracking, Wi-Fi and a heart-rate monitor, there's built-in storage for music, letting you leave your phone at home.
All-Screen Xiaomi Mi Mix
It's no small feat to design an all-screen phone. The Mi Mix has a 6.4-inch display that takes up 91.3 percent of the device's front face. To accomplish that, the company needed to remove the calling speaker from the top of the phone and enlist the help of famed designer Philippe Starck.
Gigabyte Sabre 15 Gaming Laptop
The Gigabyte Sabre 15 is handsome and slim, but one thing that will be even slimmer is the Sabre owner's wallet. Built with midlevel Nvidia graphics that won't break the bank, the Sabre 15 maxes out on other hardware. There's a 1TB SSD, a 2TB hard drive, a Core i7 processor and an optional Blu-ray drive, all for under $1,000. This laptop can't game at ultra settings, but for new or casual players, that may not be much of a sacrifice.
Asus' Laptop Lineup for the New Year
Starting at $699, the Asus ZenBook UX310 packs a 13-inch display with a 3200-pixel resolution. Similarly, the ZenBook UX510 starts at $699 with an Nvidia GPU; a 3280-pixel screen; and a 15.6-inch display. But we're most excited about the Transformer Pro T3034, a 13-inch hybrid that uses a backstand and works with several keyboard options.
TiVo Bolt+
Welcome to the dream, cable subscribers. The TiVo Bolt+ can record hundreds of hours of HD or 4K content, skip commercials, and create unified watch lists out of streaming services and coffers of recorded DVR content.
The Future of Touch Screens
Hands-on with Qeexo's TouchTools
Touch-screen "gestures" are really just swipes using one or two fingers. Qeexo, a company that specializes in touch interfaces, is developing a new way to interact with touch screens — one designed to mimic the way we hold real-world objects. To write notes, shape your hand as though a pen were between your fingers; to erase those notes, shape your hand as though there were a whiteboard eraser in it. You can also use a magnifying-glass gesture and a two-button mouse gesture. Check out the video to see more.
Razer Project Ariana
Using special cameras to measure room depth and a wide, fish-eye lens, Razer Project Ariana projects gameplay video into living rooms with a dramatic effect we've never seen — or felt — before.
Dell XPS 27 All-in-One
When it comes to audio and visual power, Dell's newest all-in-one lands a killer one-two punch. The 27-inch display has a 4K, 3,840 x 2,160-pixel touch panel, complete with a 100-percent Adobe RGB color guarantee for creative design professionals. Below that superscreen is a built-in 10-speaker soundbar with 50 watts of sound per channel. Dell was happy to mention that the speakers were tuned by Grammy-award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig. The XPS 27 is available now for $1,499.
Neonode AirBar for MacBook Air
What we knew: With a thin field of light and a couple of magnets, the Neonode AirBar can turn any laptop into a touch screen. What we didn't know: Neonode has designed an AirBar specifically for the MacBook Air.
Alcatel A3 XL Budget Smartphone
Can you label the Alcatel A3 XL a budget phone when it packs upmarket features, such as a built-in fingerprint reader and the latest Android operating system? If it costs just 200 bucks, sure you can.
JBL Soundgear Bluetooth Speaker
Meet the wearable Bluetooth speaker. The JBL Soundgear is worn around the neck like a travel pillow and packs an estimated 6-hour battery life. One great way to use this gadget would be as a VR accessory. Most virtual-world exploration is sonically enclosed in headphones, but adding an open-air ambience to VR gameplay feels more like real life.
Dell Canvas 27
This is a true modern tabula rasa. Rather than working as a stand-alone PC (ahem, Microsoft Surface Studio) this 27-inch tablet display connects to workstations, giving you an alternate digital surface upon which to work, draw, design, edit or create. The Canvas 27 works with a rounded dial (similar to the one on the Surface Studio) that helps to navigate customized software. The Canvas starts at $1,799 and will go on sale in March.
Aorus X9 Concept
Oh, the beauty. The Aorus X9 shares design accents with a Lamborghini and is probably the prettiest laptop we've seen at CES. Expect this beefcake to come in 3K and 4K display types, run an overclockable Intel CPU and pack the crème de la crème of Nvidia GPUs when it launches in June.
Coolpad Conjr Budget Phone
The Conjr costs a cool $179 unlocked. For that startlingly low price, the phone includes a 13-megapixel, f/2.2-aperture camera; an 8-megapixel self-shooter with an LED flash; and 6GB of RAM. With a 5-inch, 1280-pixel display and a small, 16GB hard drive, however, the Conjr may not be a magical smartphone experience for everyone.
All-New Nvidia Shield and Shield Spot
The streaming device for gamers just got a brand-new helper. Nvidia Shield owners can use Google's assistant by saying "OK, Google," just as with the search company's Home product. For bigger spaces in which vocal commands might not reach the Shield, Nvidia has also released Spot, a microphone accessory with the brains to distinguish users' voices from one another. There's no pricing or availability information yet on Spot, but the new Shield can be preordered now for $199.