Mighty Dwarf Will Make a Bluetooth Speaker Out of Anything

How often do you have a song available to play on your phone that you want to blast out amongst your friends? If you've ever been in that situation, you probably know that it sounds pretty lame coming from just your phone speaker.

At CES 2012 we ran into a Bluetooth-compatible speaker product called the Mighty Dwarf BlueII (pronounced blue two) that attaches itself to any flat surface, turning it into a speaker. We were told that the sound varies depending on which surface the device gets placed upon. One example shared with us is that the sound opens up when the device is placed in a small boat or canoe. We'd like to try it in the bathtub.

It's very noisy at the show floor, if you listen carefully you can hear the difference when it's on and off a flat surface.