Google Assistant Coming to This Flagship Phone Next

Google Assistant offers a more conversational alternative to personal bots like Siri and Alexa, but currently you can only use it on a Pixel or Pixel XL smartphone.



According to a report, that's all about to change. The LG G6 could be the next handset to gain the assistant, giving it a chance to stand out among Android phones.

This news comes from a CNET report published yesterday (Jan. 26) which cites "a person familiar with the company's plans." A digital assistant may likely become a standard for flagship smartphones this year, as it's expected that Samsung's Galaxy S8 handset will offer its own thanks to the acquisition of Viv Labs (the team that originally created Siri).

Interestingly enough, the report claims that LG worked with Amazon to try and put Alexa in its handsets, but opted not to because it didn't feel ready for prime time just yet. "Yet" being the operative word, as the source claims Amazon's assistant will land on LG phones later this year.

MORE: MWC Preview: What to Expect at Biggest Mobile Event

As we reported previously, the G6 will also likely drop its modular format. The report notes the switch from a design that allowed for removable batteries is being made for the sake of increased water-resistance, another feature that's becoming a must-have on flagship smartphones.

On the downside, LG is likely using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor for the G6, an aging CPU that will get outdone by the Snapdragon 835 chip in the Galaxy S8. That decision was reportedly made to ensure the phone launches on-schedule at February's Mobile World Congress event, rather than in April.