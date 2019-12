German designer Edo Kriegsmann has come up with a stunning LED display for a simple set of stairs. With a taste for interactive furniture, fixtures and light up tables, Kriegsmann has decided to create LEDs on a staircase that light up when the steps are walked upon.

The motion sensor located at the bottom of the staircase begins the sequence of LED lights seen in the video below. For more information on Kriegsmann's staircase and designs, head on over to here.