Next iPhones Could Be Much Cheaper (Report)

The iPhone X may be doing just fine, but Apple has still identified some areas of improvement as it looks to roll out a rumored trio of successors later this year.





According to a report from reputed analyst Ming Chi-Kuo via MacRumors, Cupertino is making a concerted effort to keep prices of its second-generation iPhone X models down after the current phone launched at $999 last fall. Although the iPhone X has been performing satisfactorily for Apple thus far, the company wants to continue that momentum by making its devices more affordable, Kuo says.

In terms of the 2018 iPhone roster, Kuo says we could see the rumored 6.1-inch LCD-powered model starting between $600 and $700. That would place the new 5.8-inch iPhone X (think the current device, with upgraded internals) between $800 and $900, and the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus capping the range between $900 and $1,000. All of these models are said to employ Face ID-capable depth-sensing cameras and full-screen displays.

A desire to avoid complaints about expensive iPhones isn't the only reason Kuo believes Apple would want to sell cheaper handsets. Production yields have reportedly improved to the point where Apple can deliver features like OLED displays and Face ID at larger numbers and lower costs. Additionally, Kuo says getting more iPhone users aboard the Face ID train will make the feature more ubiquitous and valuable.

Finally, the report pegs September as the month when all three iPhones will be launched. That's not terribly far away, and so you can expect rumors like these to ramp up as the summer rages on.