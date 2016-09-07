iPhone 7 Pricing and Availability Announced

If news of water-resistance, improved cameras, stereo speakers and longer battery life have you ready to buy an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus immediately, you're in luck. The devices are available for pre-order Friday (Sept. 9) from Apple's online and retail stores, and they will ship Sept. 16 from the tech giant, carriers and retailers.

The entry-level iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will have recommended retail prices of $649 for the 32GB iPhone 7 and $769 for the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus. It's available in Black, Jet Black, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will be available in 128GB and 256GB as well.



The iPhones will be available from carriers as well, and Apple said the 32GB iPhone 7's installment plan should cost around $27 per month for 24 months, and the 32GB iPhone 7 Plus' plan should cost around $32 per month for 24 months. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are also available to iPhone Upgrade Program subscribers, who pay $32.41 per month.

For those looking to buy the phone from a carrier, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon aren't selling it from their sites at the moment, but carrier-specific payment plans deals are available via Apple.



AT&T users can buy the 32GB iPhone 7 for 27.05 per month for 24 months ($649.20) on the AT&T Next program, and for $27.04 per month over 24 months. ($648.96).



Sprint and Verizon users have the option for getting the iPhone 7 with a 2-year contract, with a starting price of $199 for the 32GB model.



If you're on T-Mobile, Apple's website only shows a one-time, pay-in-full $649 option.