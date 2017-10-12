Here's How to Pre-Order Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google has unveiled its new flagship Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and both promise to give the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 a run for their money. Starting at $649 and $849, respectively, both models are available for pre-order right now before arriving in stores on Oct. 19.

Best of all, each smartphone comes bundled with a free Google Home Mini, Google's new Echo Dot rival. The Google Home Mini otherwise sells for $49.

So what's the quickest way to get your hands on Google's new flagships? Naturally, your best bet is Google's own online store.

Google Store

The Google Store is now taking pre-orders of the unlocked 5-inch Pixel 2 for $649 (or $27.04/month over a span of 24 months) and the unlocked 6-inch Pixel 2 XL for $849 (or $35.38/month over a span of 24 months). Alternatively, you can purchase both phones with a Verizon SIM installed for the same price.

Those prices are for the 64GB models of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. If you want to double your storage to 128GB, tack on another $100 to each phone — so $749 for the 128GB Pixel 2 and $949 for the Pixel 2 XL.

If you want to save a few bucks, Google will pay you up to $410 when you trade in your old smartphone. That offer extends not just to old Pixels, but other devices as well, including iPhones. (The Pixel XL promises the highest potential trade-in value, though.) You'll have to pay the full price for your new phone at checkout and Google will refund your credit card once it receives and evaluates your old phone. Google has to receive your trade-in within 30 days of you starting the trade-in process.

Retailers and Carriers

The Google Store also points to Verizon, Best Buy, and Target as retailers of Mountain View's new flagships. Verizon is selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at list price: $649.99 (or $27.08/month for 24 months) and $849.99 (or $35.41/month for 24 months), respectively. Both come with a free Google Home Mini and you can trade in select phones to chop up to $300 off your new Pixel's price. LG's G6, Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the iPhone 6s and later fetch the highest trade-in value at Verizon.

Best Buy's offer is much more appealing. The retailer is offering the 128GB Pixel 2 for the price of the 64GB model when you buy the phone in 24 monthly installments So rather than pay $749, you'll pay $649.92 ($27.98/month over 24 months). While not as aggressive, Best Buy is also taking $25 off the 128GB Pixel 2 XL, which it sells for $924.72 ($38.53/month over 24 months) when you buy in installments.

Best Buy also has the base 64GB models on sale. Under monthly installments, the 64GB Pixel 2 sells for $549.84 ($22.91/month over 24 months), whereas the 64GB Pixel 2 XL sells for $824.64 ($34.36/month over 24 months).

Verizon may be the only carrier offering the Pixel 2, but since you can buy the phone unlocked, T-Mobile is dangling a deal to get you to sign up for its service once you've secured a Pixel 2 or 2 XL. Bring your new Google phone to T-Mobile within 30 days of getting the phone, and the Uncarrier says it will give you back up to 50 percent of what you paid in the form of a prepaid MasterCard. The offer is available to new and existing T-Mobile customers.