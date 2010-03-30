Google Chat Can Do File Transfers From Browser

Avid Gmail users will know that the webmail service from Google has grown into much more than just simple email. Now users can view status updates from Buzz, chat with their friends as well as see each other over webcam. The next step appears to be file transfers.

Google updated in one of its blogs today that it has introduced file transfer functionality in iGoogle and orkut chat, which allows transferring files without needing an installed client. Those running the Google Talk client, however, will be able to communicate and transfer files between the web and the installed software.

Google said that it is working on bringing the file transfer functionality into Gmail, which seems to be shaping up to be a full communications portal. Google will announce further details as file transfers come to Gmail.