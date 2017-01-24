Galaxy S7 Edge Screens Suffering From Pink Lines: How to Fix

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge users have been reporting screen problems in which a pink line appears running down the screen.

Owners say the problem pops up on phones that haven't been dropped and haven't suffered any water or other damage, according to Myce. One Samsung representative has suggested a possible fix for the problem: Type *#0*# into the phone's dial pad, which will prompt you to adjust a number of settings. On that screen, press "red" "green" and "blue" to reset pixel colors. You may have to do this several times.



If that doesn't work, Samsung says it will repair the problem as long as the phone is still covered under warranty and doesn't have any visible damage that indicates that the phone's been dropped.



One option is to take your phone to a local service center. If there is visible drop damage to the phone, we hope you have your phone insured so that you can swap it for a new one.



Galaxy S7 Edge users who haven't experienced this problem might want to keep their phones in cases.