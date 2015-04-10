Galaxy S6 Launch Guide: Everything You Need to Know

The new Samsung Galaxy S6 isn't just a smartphone sequel, it's a rebirth. Samsung's newly-released flagship sports an eye-opening glass-and-metal design that's a far cry from its plastic predecessors, a gorgeous quad HD display and one of the best cameras on any smartphone. If you're on the fence about picking up the Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, or want to make the most out of the one you just got, here's all of our coverage of the new Android phone to beat.

In our full review of the Galaxy S6 Edge, Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonauer praised the smartphone's speedy camera and performance, and deemed the device's metal, curved-display design even more attractive than that of the iPhone 6. Read on to find why we call the S6 Edge the "sexiest smartphone yet."

If curves aren't your thing, you can check out Online Editorial Director Avram Piltch's review of the equally excellent Galaxy S6. If you can live without the Edge's dual-curved display, the standard S6 still has everything that makes its more premium brother great, including a welcoming user interface, stunning quad HD display and best-in-class camera.

Galaxy S6 vs. iPhone 6

This showdown was inevitable. We put the Galaxy S6 and iPhone 6 through two rigorous face-offs: one to determine which phone takes better pictures, and another to decide which of the two is truly the best overall smartphone on the market.

Galaxy S6 Tips

Have you already taken the plunge and scored a Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge for yourself? Here are our tips for getting the most out of the new handset.

If you want to put the Galaxy S6's speedy octa-core processor and rich quad HD display to good use, we've compiled seven of the most graphically intense Android games that are worth showing off on the new smartphone.

Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico. Follow us@TomsGuide, onFacebook and on Google+.