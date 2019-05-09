This Could Be the Galaxy S11's Secret Weapon

The war for the best camera phone rages on with Samsung’s new Isocell Bright GW1 image sensor, a 64-megapixel monster that is designed to beat Huawei’s 48-megapixel P30 Pro.



We will probably see this new shooter in Samsung’s 2020 flagship, the Galaxy S11.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S10 has a good camera, but the S11 could leapfrog the competition with a new 64-MP sensor. Credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung announced two chips in fact: The 64MP Isocell Bright GW1and the 48MP Isocell Bright GW2. Their existing top-of-the-line camera sensor is at 20 megapixels. The Samsung Galaxy S10 biggest sensor’s pixel count is at 16 megapixels.

The new 64-MP sensor maintains the pixel size of current 20-MP sensors, 0.8-micrometers. It will also use Samsung’s tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm — basically, this means that the new sensor processing unit will be able to combine four pixels for a higher light reception surface, resulting in clear, bright 16-megapixel photos under low-light conditions. Under normal light, the camera will just capture 64-megapixel images.



(Image credit: Samsung)

The sensor also supports real-time high dynamic range capture, which will result in better contrast and more colors. Samsung claims that its new sensor has an HDR of “up to 100 decibels” while the human eye is rated at 120dB.

On the video front, the new camera will be able to record 480 frames-per-second at 1080p Full HD resolution.

In other words, let’s hope that 1-terabyte storage chips are dirt cheap when this thing comes out, because the size of the photos and videos produced by this thing will be absurd.