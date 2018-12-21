Galaxy S10 Official Names, Colors, Built-in Screen Protector and Accessories Revealed

With Samsung already ramping up production of the new Galaxy S10 series, new info is appearing at an increasingly accelerating rate.

Today we allegedly have official names, the return of the Edge brand, built-in screen protectors, and more color finishes than the rainbow.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Accessories company MobileFun claims that they just got detailed information from Samsung, including official product codes, serials, and descriptions of covers and screen protectors for each Galaxy S10 phone.

In the process, it also got the official names. First, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be the flat-screen model, a phone that will look like an iPhone X without notch and with a punch hole 5.8-inch AMOLED screen.

Then there’s the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, the top of the line non-5G phone with up to 10 or 12GB RAM and a 6.4-inch curved AMOLED display.

But we already knew these names. What we didn’t know is that Samsung will allegedly use the Edge brand name in the mid-range model: the Samsung Galaxy S10 Edge. This would be the first time the Korean company used Edge after the Galaxy S7 Edge, released in 2016.

All phones will have a 19:9 aspect ratio, as confirmed by this alleged HTML5 test benchmark.

Accessories and colors a go-go

The accessories list also comes with product colors: black, green, berry pink, blue, navy, white, and yellow, which presumably match the colors of each phone model. The number of colors are in line with previous reports, which claimed multiple color gradients available — something that was previously mentioned by Samsung Mobile’s CEO DJ Koh.

Samsung will release a load of accessories for each of these colors: LED cover, LED view cover, silicone cover, clear cover, protective standing covers, leather cover, and clear view cover.

Finally, the report says that each Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with a transparent screen protector pre-installed. Two more months and we will discover if all this is true or not.