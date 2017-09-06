Why Galaxy Note 8 Is Best Phone for VR Yet

If you want your phone to power a VR headset, the Note 8 is sounding like a great a choice. The $930 handset isn't just compatible with Samsung's Gear VR, but also with Google's Daydream platform.

A Samsung spokesperson confirmed to 9to5 Google that the new flagship would work with Daydream out of the box. That's a lot faster than the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which each took a few months before they were compatible.



This makes the Note 8 an immediate consideration for anyone who wants to use both the Gear VR and Google Daydream headsets for a variety of games and other content.



It should be noted, however, that the Note 8 is too large to fit in the existing Gear VR, so you'll have to buy a new version launching alongside the phone. It should have no issues fitting in the Daydream View headset, though.

The Note 8 is joining a limited club of phones that support Daydream, including the S8 and S8+, Moto Z, Asus ZenFone AR and Google Pixel and Pixel XL. If Google releases a new Pixel in the coming months, that list should grow even larger.