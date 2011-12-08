The World's Fastest Off-the-Shelf RC Car Can Hit 100 MPH

It has four-wheel drive, a functional front splitter and a functional rear diffuser, right and left canards, air tunnels for cooling, a smooth underside to improve airflow, high-performance brakes as well as a rear wing to increase downforce.

The car will hit more than 50 MPH right out of the Box and can be tuned via included accessories as well as iPhone/Android app connectivity to hit 100 MPH. This pint-sized vehicle will accelerate from 0-60 MPH in 2.3 seconds and 0-100 MPH in 4.9 seconds. We were somewhat surprised to see that this is not a gas-powered, but an electric RC car. However, there are two massive 3-cell 5000 mAh batteries as well as a newly developed 1650 Kv motor.

The XO-1 will be available on December 30 with a suggested retail price of $1100. We have seen the car at some retailers for $1000 for preorders. If 100 MPH is not enough in a RC model, there are RC dragster that reportedly reach 140 MPH, but you may have to upgrade to jet-powered planes to go above that. Apparently some of those planes are reaching almost 400 MPH.