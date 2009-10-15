Create Your Dragon Age Character in Advance

When it comes to PC RPGs, there are few developers as well respected as BioWare. The Canadian-based developer's next RPG, which will also be released for consoles, is Dragon Age: Origins hitting store shelves on November 3.

If you're as excited as we are for the next BioWare game, then perhaps you can't even wait a few weeks before creating your character. Those of you planning on getting the PC version can today download the character creator (for PC only) so that you can make your avatar and save it to your disk until he or she will be usable on November 3.

Why might you want to make a character weeks before he or she will be useful? Well, for one, character creation is a fun process (at least for some of us) that could take a long period of time to tweak everything just as how we want it. Now instead of spending the first hour of your playing time on November 3 making a character, you can start on the quest right away.

Check out the character creator on the official Dragon Age website now.