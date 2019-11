We've seen plenty of Galaxy S9 deals in the past two weeks, but none of them comes close to today's offer.



Walmart has the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 in Lilac Purple for $479.99. That's $240 off the smartphone's retail price and it beats Amazon's best price by $170.



There's no telling how long this Galaxy S9 deal will last, so act fast if you want Samsung's current flagship at its all-time lowest price.