CES 2012: The Biggest, Loudest, Most Extreme

Biggest, Loudest iPhone Dock: Behringer iNuke

Behringer, a professional-grade audio company entering the consumer audio space for the first time at CES this year, is drawing crowds with its iNuke dock: a 700 lb, 8-foot long bluetooth dock for i-devices (can't you see the tiny iPhone in the photo?). It pumps 10,000 watts of power, and gets extremely loud. The company offers a list price of $29,995 and says the iNuke will be available for purchase in the third quarter of 2012, but only offered to send us a review unit if we could orchestrate an event around the iNuke. We're thinking about it.

For context, here's the iNuke compared to your 5'7" editor.

Here's what's on the back panel:

Behringer also offers a mini version of the iNuke--here it is sitting atop its big brother.