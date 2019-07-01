Best Amazon Movies and TV Shows for Prime Subscribers (July 2019)

Stream live TV from popular channels with packages that start as low as $15 a month. This is a limited-time offer.

View Deal

Subscribing to Amazon Prime confers a lot of benefits (if you're into that kind of thing, anyway), and that includes access to a variety of streaming titles on Amazon Video. While Amazon sells à la carte content, too, a Prime subscription will net you unlimited access to both licensed and original TV and movies, just like you can get with Netflix or Hulu.

(Image credit: Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios)

With almost 20,000 titles available through Amazon, though, just finding the right programming could take longer than actually watching it. Furthermore, content comes and goes every month. Through careful combing of the Amazon library, we've singled out a handful of movies and TV show sure to please every type of digital palate.

Movies

Suspiria (2018)

A highly anticipated remake of a classic 1977 Italian horror film, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson as a young woman who joins a German dance company, only to find out that the whole operation is run by witches. (Don't you just hate it when that happens?) Seeing the supernatural drama unfold is one reason to watch this film; Tilda Swinton represents three others. In Suspiria, you get a triple-dose of Swinton: as a choreographer, a (male) therapist and one more role that might be a bit of a spoiler — but it's worth the buildup. Suspiria is one of those films that people tend to either love or hate, depending on their tolerance for weird gore and an outlandish tone. But it's better to get something unique than something that plays it safe.

Lady Bird (2018)

When pulled off correctly, the comedy-drama is a beautiful thing. Lady Bird, from director Greta Gerwig, strikes the right balance between playfulness and sincerity. In this coming-of-age film, Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) is about to graduate high school, and has to square away her relationships with her parents, her friends and her religion before she starts college. That's really all there is to the story; there's no shocking twist or subversive premise. It's a story all about growing up, and how your friendships, family and interests can define you as a young adult. Ronan's spirited performance takes center stage, but Laurie Metcalf as Lady Bird's conflicted mother is also well-worth watching.

The Handmaiden (2016)

One of 2016's darkest, sexiest, most intense films, The Handmaiden tells the story of the devious Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) and the enterprising Count Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo) during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Fujiwara is a con artist who plans to milk a wealthy Japanese heiress for all that she's worth, while Sook-hee is a pickpocket whom he contracts to pose as, you guessed it, the heiress's handmaiden. But as Sook-hee grows closer and closer to the heiress, alliances shift and double-crosses become inevitable. The film doesn't pull any punches on violence or eroticism, but it doesn't shy away from a gripping story or complex characters, either.

The Great Escape (1963)

Based on a true story, The Great Escape is one of the most exciting World War II films out there, featuring an elaborate prison break and a motorcycle chase that rivals anything in a modern action film. But the real appeal of The Great Escape is in its large, memorable cast of characters, particularly Steve McQueen as frequent prisoner Hilts, "The Cooler King." As WWII rages outside, Hilts arrives at the Stalag Luft III prison camp, where the most inventive British and U.S. escape artists find themselves stymied. While the Nazis are content to let their prisoners wait out the war in relative comfort, Hilts devises a plan to escape the purportedly inescapable establishment — but it won't be easy.

TV Shows

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-Present)

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is kind of a comedy, kind of a drama, kind of a period piece and kind of delightful — which makes sense, as it's from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. In it, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) tries her hand at stand-up comedy. That's all well and good, except that she's a young Jewish housewife in 1958 New York City, making her presence in the club scene relatively unprecedented. With a little help from her loving family, her stoic manager and the great Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), Mrs. Maisel carves out her own niche, all while dealing with her own domestic dramas.

The Expanse (2015-Present)

Fans of space-travel sci-fi were devastated when the Syfy channel canceled the show after three groundbreaking seasons. But Amazon swooped in to save the day and is currently working on a fourth season of the show. Based on a series of novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, The Expanse tells the story of an intergalactic conspiracy and a futuristic lawman who just might be able to piece the whole thing together. Thomas Jane stars as Detective Josephus Miller, who finds himself stuck between powerful forces on Earth, Mars and settlements in the solar system's asteroid belt. Fans of Star Trek-style ensemble casts will find a lot to like here.

Doctor Who (2005-Present)

The British time-travel phenomenon has gotten big in the United States, and Amazon lets you catch up with all of the recent seasons. (For "Classic Who," from before 2005's soft reboot, you'll have to buy individual episodes, stock up on DVDs or hunt down inventive bootlegs at your local sci-fi convention.) In case you've never seen the show, the Doctor (Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith or Peter Capaldi, depending on the season) is a nearly immortal alien who explores the universe in a time-traveling blue British police box called the TARDIS. Along the way, he picks up a variety of modern human sidekicks, who help him foil villainous plots in the past, present and future.

The Sopranos (1999-2006)

Widely hailed as one of the best TV shows ever produced, The Sopranos is a gritty crime drama about the life and family of mob boss Tony Soprano (the late, great James Gandolfini). The show was one of the early entries in the current prestige TV boom, featuring heavy continuity between episodes and a willingness to shake up the status quo multiple times per season. Over the course of the series, Tony navigates various personal and professional difficulties, but the twist is that he discusses everything with his psychiatrist, Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco). The show is dark, but agreeably so, especially if you were reared on films like The Godfather.

Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Part period piece, part melodrama, Downton Abbey is a sort of "greatest hits" compilation of early 20th-century history, as seen through the eyes of an upper-class British family and its staff of domestic servants. The titular Downton Abbey is a British manor where the aristocratic Crawley family lives, led by Earl Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville) and Countess Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern). As the cultural, social and economic landscape of Great Britain changes drastically, the family experiences (second-hand) everything from the sinking of the Titanic to the Irish War of Independence and the Beer Hall Putsch. If you like costume dramas, this one is an easy sell, but it moves at a brisk enough clip to entertain just about anyone.

Leaving This Month

Back to School (1986)

Comedian Rodney Dangerfield starred in a bunch of films back in the '80s and '90s, and they ran the gamut from unforgettable (Caddyshack) to unwatchable (My 5 Wives). Back to School was in the upper echelon, starring Dangerfield as Thornton Melon: a wealthy but uneducated father, whose college-age son is struggling in school. Plot complications ensue, and Melon winds up as a university student, right alongside his son. The plot goes to all the places you'd expect, including parties, exams, sports and even a little heartfelt commentary on the value of an education. But mostly, this one's worth a watch for Dangerfield's impeccable jokes, as well as a rare cameo from author Kurt Vonnegut himself. Also keep an eye out for a young Robert Downey, Jr.

New This Month

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty)

Also known as "The One with the Whales," Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is easily the funniest Trek film. What you may not remember, though, is that there are a few serious messages underneath all the jokes. Capt. James Kirk (William Shatner) leads his crew on a time-travel mission to the 1980s in order to rescue a pair of humpback whales, whose whalesong could deter a mysterious probe bent on destroying Earth. It's mostly an excuse to poke fun at '80s pop culture and politics, and it holds up pretty well — humanity now is pretty much just as ridiculous as it was 30 years ago. But there's also a bit of drama, as a recently resurrected Capt. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) must once again learn how to reconcile his logical and emotional halves.