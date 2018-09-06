Our Favorite Precision Cooker Is Now Just $79

Home chefs, listen up. Our favorite cooking gadget is currently on sale at Amazon.

For a limited time, you can get the Anova Sous Vide Machine for just $79.99. Normally priced at $149, the rarely discounted gadget is at its second-best price of 2018 (it was $10 cheaper on Prime Day).

Sous vide (French for "under vacuum") is a cooking technique that uses precise temperatures to cook meat, poultry, or fish with consistent, restaurant-quality results. Just seal your dinner in a water-tight bag, place it inside a deep pot with hot water, and clamp the sous vide machine to the side of the pot. The precision cooker then cooks your food at a precise temperature breaking down fibers and connective tissue. The result: perfectly medium rare steaks, juicy chicken, and more.

The accompanying app (iOS/Android) lets you set the water temperature and specify how well you want your meat cooked. It also includes tips from popular website Serious Eats.

The $199 Wi-Fi model is also on sale for $128.96 (down from $199). The Wi-Fi models lets you keep tab on things remotely.

Either way, it's the perfect gift for time-crunched chefs who are tired of overcooking their steaks.