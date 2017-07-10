Amazon Kindle Dropping to Just $49 for Prime Day

Amazon's Kindle devices have remained the best e-readers in the market because of their quality, superb features, and wide catalog of e-books.

To kick off Prime Day, Amazon is discounting all of its Kindle devices and bringing the price of its base Kindle e-reader to just $49.99 ($30 off). The sale starts at 9pm ET tonight.

This isn't the first time we've seen the Kindle on sale, but this is the cheapest its been beating Amazon sales we saw in February and May. It ties a March sale as the cheapest Kindle ever.



Despite being the company's budget e-reader, the base Kindle offers access to Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service, where you can get unlimited e-books for $9.99 per month. (Users get a free 30-day trial). Through the Family Library feature, you can also link two Amazon accounts to share books across devices.

If you don't want to overspend on reading material, you can even borrow e-books from your local library.

While the budget model does feel cheaper than its premium counterparts, it should still satisfy anyone in need of a second e-reader or anyone who's buying their first Kindle.

Should you want to upgrade, the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Voyage, and Kindle Oasis are also on sale for $89.99, $149.99, and $309.99, respectively.

