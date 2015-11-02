How to Add Your Fingerprint to a Galaxy Note 5

Using a fingerprint sensor is not only an easy way to securely unlock your phone, it's also a convenient method for authorizing mobile payments with one tap at stores and in apps. Here's how to set up the fingerprint sensor on a Galaxy Note 5.

1. Pull down the notifications panel from the top of the home screen.

2. Tap the settings icon on the top right.

3. Scroll down and tap Lock Screen And Security.

4. Select Fingerprints.

5. Press Add Fingerprint.

6. Authorize Samsung to store your fingerprint information on your device by tapping Confirm.

7. Lay your finger on the home button and lift when the phone buzzes. Repeat about a dozen times till the onscreen circle fills up.

8. Create a backup password, consisting of at least 6 characters (including a letter and a number). You'll use the password if your fingerprint authentication ever fails.

9. Press Set on the window that pops up to set fingerprint scanning as your phone unlock method.